Rediff.com  » News » Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths

Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2023 12:37 IST
Four days after the stepwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore claimed 36 lives, the local administration on Monday morning launched a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex and moved the idols of deities to another shrine.

IMAGE: Civic body launches a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex. Photograph: ANI

The operation was launched at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple complex in Patel Nagar area here in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of heavy police security and barricades were placed on roads leading to the temple, officials said.

They said action was being taken to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises.

 

Meanwhile, a temple priest present on the spot said prayers were offered to idols at the temple according to rituals and they were shifted to Kantafod temple.

After the tragedy last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said.

The two accused are facing charges that they had got an unsafe construction work done by putting a roof over the stepwell, due to which 36 people lost their lives, the official said.

"The Indore Municipal Corporation had ordered the trust to remove the illegal construction at the temple complex, but the trust did not obey the order," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Indore temple mishap: 36 dead, angry locals protest
Indore families donate organs of temple mishap victims
Bankey Bihari plans crowd control after stampede
11th straight IPL opening loss for Mumbai Indians!
Ex-Israel envoy Ron Malka is Adani's Haifa port chief
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
Court orders 'waging war' charges against Bhatkal, 10 others; discharges 3
Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors

FIR filed against 2 Indore temple trust members

