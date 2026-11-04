Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress

With Democrats now controlling both the House and Senate after the US midterm elections, former President Donald Trump has declared his intent to wield his 'Veto' power against congressional initiatives, setting the stage for a contentious period of divided government.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump plans to use his presidential 'Veto' power against legislative proposals from the Democrat-controlled Congress.

Democrats secured a major victory in the midterm elections, flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump acknowledged the loss but remained defiant, indicating he would fight Democrats in Congress.

Key voter groups, including young, independent, rural, and Hispanic voters, shifted away from Republicans, influenced by issues like inflation, tariffs, and the Iran war.

A Democrat-controlled Congress is expected to increase scrutiny of Trump's administration through investigations, hearings, and the ability to block judicial and cabinet appointments.

The word 'Veto' is dominating the American political scene as the Democrats take control of Congress, flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

United States President Trump posted a picture of the Red Maga Cap with the word 'Veto' embossed on it and later told Fox News that he holds the power to Veto Congress.

Speaking on a divided government, Trump said, "It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto -- it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them."

Democrats' Midterm Victory

Earlier, US Networks reported that Democrats capitalised on President Donald Trump's historic unpopularity to win a major victory and significant power to check Trump and his administration over the final two years of his presidency.

Acknowledging the loss, Trump stayed defiant, indicating that he would seek to take the fight to the Democrats in Congress.

Reflecting on the results he said, 'I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

Trump also told The New York Times that he will accept the results of the US Mid Terms and was prepared to work with Democrats.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results...We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he said in an interview with NYT.

Trump's Defiance and Voter Shifts

Earlier, Trump sought to absolve himself as Republicans face a Blue Tsunami with the Democrats projected to flip the US House of Representatives and gain majorly in the Senate after the Mid-term polls.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that he wasn't on the ballot and that if he were, the Reds would have won by a landslide. During the Mid-term campaign, the US President had reached out to voters asking them to pretend that he 'was on the ballot'.

'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,' he posted on Truth Social.

According to Fox News, four key groups shifted away from the GOP.

Young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters turned against Republicans in large numbers, blaming the Iran war and tariffs.

This saw Democrats sweep through even starkly red territory including winning a Senate seat in South Carolina and another in Texas which has not voted Democrat since 1994.

The blue wave even broke through nearly 100 years of Republican dominance in Kansas, winning the senate seat.

Implications for Trump's Administration

CNN reported that the voters appear to have considered inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voters’ concern about Trump’s conduct and self-enrichment.

A Democratic House majority could substantially increase congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump and his administration through committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas. Democrats' control of the Senate means they can seek to block Trump's judicial nominees, cabinet appointments, launch investigations, issue subpoenas, and put a spanner in the President's legislative agenda.