US midterms: Early trends point to setback for Trump

As Americans cast their ballots in the crucial midterm elections, early surveys predict a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump, potentially reshaping the balance of power in the US Congress and impacting his remaining term.

IMAGE: A Republican precinct committee person removes signage outside a polling location during the 2026 US midterm elections at Simon Butler Elementary School in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, US, on November 3, 2026. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters

Key Points Over 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the midterm elections for 435 House seats, 37 Senate seats, and 36 state governors.

Early CNN Voter Poll results indicated broad voter unhappiness with the state of the nation, the economy, and President Trump's job performance.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed optimism that Democrats were on the 'brink of dramatic change' and taking back the House.

The elections will determine whether President Trump's Republican Party retains control of Congress, with opinion polls predicting Democrats could wrest control of at least the House.

If Democrats gain control, it will allow for deeper Congressional scrutiny of Trump's actions, potentially limiting his agenda, though he indicated he would use his veto power.

Americans voted in the most consequential midterm elections, which early surveys predicted as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, signalling a mood for change.

Over 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections, which began at 6 am eastern time on Tuesday for 435 seats of the US House of Representatives, 37 seats of the US Senate, 36 posts of state governors and a slew of local public offices.

Polling was over in Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm eastern time on Tuesday (4.30 am India time Wednesday) and would close in a staggered manner till past midnight across different time zones in the US.

Voter Sentiment And Key Issues

According to some preliminary national results of CNN's Voter Poll, voters were broadly unhappy with the state of the nation, the condition of the economy and Trump's job performance.

Speaking to staffers and volunteers at a phone bank in Washington, DC, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the Democrats were on the 'brink of dramatic change' and on the 'brink' of taking back the House.

"We're going to deliver a Congress that actually puts the American people first," he said.

A Fox News voters' survey found that the most important issue facing the country is the economy, followed closely by the state of democracy.

Trump's White House Watch And Campaign Efforts

Trump was in his White House office throughout the day with his advisors as Americans lined up to vote at polling booths across the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, he shared endorsements for Republican candidates in a series of posts on X.

At the White House, Trump was watching the pre-election results coverage on Fox News but complained about a liberal commentator on the television channel.

'Watching the Pre-Election Results on Fox News, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice - DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air - I'll be back later,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Throughout the day, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Interior Secretary Doug Burgham and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke to reporters about the achievements of the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen entering the West Wing of the White House and indicated that he would not like to speak.

In a post on X, Vice President J D Vance sought to remind voters about the Trump administration's effort to cut taxes over the past year and a half.

'We ended taxes on overtime. We ended taxes on tips. We ended taxes on Social Security,' Vance wrote on the social media platform.

On polling day, Trump sprung a surprise by announcing that the US will stop providing Israel $4 billion in aid from next year, which Democrat Ro Khanna described as a desperate attempt to stave off a blue tsunami.

On the eve of the elections, the US launched limited strikes on Iran's Qesham island in the Hormuz Strait.

Officials said that the strikes were in response to Iran firing at a US aircraft.

Indian-American Candidates And Congressional Control

The elections will decide whether President Trump's Republican Party retains control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the two chambers of the US Congress, or, as opinion polls are predicting, the Democratic Party wrests control of at least the House if not the Senate, also in the final two years of Trump's second term in office.

A number of Indian American candidates are in the electoral fray for posts ranging from Governor to city council members.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is locked in a close race for Ohio Governor against Amy Acton.

Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is locked in a keen contest with her former boss Karen Bass for the post of Mayor of Los Angeles, the US's second-largest city.

Indian-American lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives, while fellow Democrats Pia Dandiya and Amish Shah are in the fray in competitive races to make their debut as Congresspersons.

If the pre-poll forecasts come true and Democrats take control of the US Congress, it will allow for deeper Congressional scrutiny and checks of Trump's actions, which will severely limit his ability to push his agenda. He will, however, retain the power to govern through executive orders, which will be valid for two years.

Trump acknowledged the possibility of his wings being clipped but indicated that he will not allow Congress to slow him down.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in response to a question on Republicans losing control of both Houses of the US Congress, referring to the presidential power to veto actions by Congress.

The Battle For House And Senate Majorities

The Democrats are hoping to flip seven Senate seats -- Michigan, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, Texas, Iowa and Alaska -- in their bid to gain a majority in the 100-member House.

Each of the 50 states in the United States is represented by two Senators who sit in the Congress for a six-year term. But the Senators are divided into three lots, and their terms are staggered so that elections are held every two years.

The House members are elected for a two-year term.

Republicans enjoy a majority in both chambers of Congress, but by thin margins.

In the House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson has 218 Republicans and one independent, Kevin Kiley of California, against 214 Democrats, with two seats vacant.

The Senate is split 53-47 in favour of the Republicans. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to wrest control of the chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats on the ballot, 22 are held by Republicans.

According to the AP, more than 57 million ballots have been cast in 47 states and DC as of Monday, compared to a little under 44.5 million in 49 states and D.C. in 2022.