News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DeMo was a good way of converting black money into white: SC judge

DeMo was a good way of converting black money into white: SC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 31, 2024 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna on Saturday cautioned against instances of governors sitting indefinitely on bills passed by elected legislatures, referring to the case involving the Punjab Governor.

IMAGE: Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna. Photograph: ANI Photo

In her keynote address at the inaugural session of the fifth edition of Courts and the Constitution Conference, held at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, Justice Nagarathna spoke about the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly case as another instance of gubernatorial overreach, where the governor lacked sufficient material to declare the floor test.

"This is not a healthy trend under the Constitution to bring the actions or omissions of the Governor of a state for consideration before constitutional courts," she said.

"I think I must appeal that the office of a governor, though it is called a gubernatorial post, the governor's post is a serious constitutional post, the governors must discharge their duties under the constitution in accordance to with the Constitution so that this kind of litigation before the law courts is reduced," Justice Nagarathna added.

She said that it is quite embarrassing for the governors to be told to do or not to do a thing.

So, a time has come where they would be now told to discharge their duties as per the Constitution, she said.

 

Justice Nagarthna's comments came days after a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud expressed "serious concern" over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet.

Justice Nagarathna also spoke on her dissent on the demonetisation case.

She said she had to dissent against the move by the central government as in 2016, when the decision was announced, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes comprised 86 per cent of the total currency notes in circulation, and 98 per cent of it came back after they were banned.

In October 2016, the Indian government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, purportedly in a blow against the black money.

"I thought it was a way of converting money into white money by this demonetisation because firstly, 86 per cent of the currency was demonetised and 98 per cent of the currency came back and became white money. All the uncounted money went back to the bank.

"Therefore, I thought it was a good way of getting unaccounted for cash accounted. Therefore, this common man's predicament really stirred me. Therefore, I had to dissent," the judge said.

The conference heard addresses from judges of the Supreme Courts of Nepal and Pakistan Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Telangana High Court chief Justice Alok Aradh and NALSAR Chancellor Justice S Ravindra Bhat also spoke at the conference, a press release from NALSAR said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Did RBI Know About Demonetization?
Did RBI Know About Demonetization?
Demonetisation: Why Did RBI Protect Modi?
Demonetisation: Why Did RBI Protect Modi?
'Demonetisation cost India Rs 10 lakh crore'
'Demonetisation cost India Rs 10 lakh crore'
Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?
Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?
Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi
Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi
Finally got justice: Widow of cop killed by Ansari gang
Finally got justice: Widow of cop killed by Ansari gang
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Govt Knows Note Ban Is One Of Its Biggest Blunders'

'Govt Knows Note Ban Is One Of Its Biggest Blunders'

'We should not call it demonetisation'

'We should not call it demonetisation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances