Abetment Of Suicide Charge Added After Delivery Executive's Death

A tragic incident in East Delhi sees a 24-year-old delivery executive die after consuming poison following an alleged assault over a torn currency note, prompting police to add abetment of suicide charges against two arrested individuals.

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Key Points A 24-year-old delivery executive died on October 20 after consuming a poisonous substance.

His death followed an alleged assault by two men over a torn currency note on the night of October 4.

The executive had recorded a video detailing the incident before his death.

Police have arrested the two accused, Rakesh alias Bunti and Rampal Singh.

Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR after his death.

A 24-year-old delivery executive, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance a day after recording a video recounting his assault by two men over a torn currency note in east Delhi, died on October 20, with police subsequently adding a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, officials said on Thursday.

Sameer Hussain was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.

The two accused were arrested and were identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), police added.

Details Of The Assault

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that he had been attacked by the accused over the issue, police said.

His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station the same day, they said.

Hussain later recorded a video detailing his account of the incident.

Abetment Of Suicide Charge Added

Police subsequently received information that he had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.

He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR, police said.