The Trinamool Congress has issued a crucial whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for an upcoming special parliamentary session, where the government is set to introduce a significant delimitation bill proposing one-third reservation for women, amidst an internal party dispute over 20 breakaway MPs.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and others at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points The Trinamool Congress issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to ensure their presence from November 30 to December 4 for an upcoming special parliamentary session.

The government plans to introduce a constitutional amendment bill on Monday for one-third women's reservation and a delimitation exercise.

The proposed bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha strength to 850 and state assembly ceilings to 650, freezing allocations until 2051.

TMC is also dealing with a dispute over 20 MPs who broke away in June and aligned with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Abhishek Banerjee has sought disqualification of these 20 MPs under anti-defection laws, but the Speaker has not yet made a decision.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House during the upcoming special session of Parliament, in which the government is set to table the delimitation bill.

TMC Issues Whip For Key Parliamentary Session

In the three-line communication, Abhishek Banerjee, leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, requested all party MPs to remain present in the House 'without fail' from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand.

"This may be treated as most important," the whip stated.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state assembly from 500 to 650.

The objective of the Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and legislative assemblies of states and Union territories through a delimitation exercise, the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons states.

Internal Party Dispute And Disqualification Petitions

The TMC is also embroiled in a dispute over the status of 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs who broke away from the party and aligned themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The 20 MPs, led by veteran parliamentarians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, announced their alignment with the NCPI in June, following the TMC's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. They subsequently claimed that the TMC's parliamentary group had merged with the NCPI.

Banerjee approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the disqualification of the 20 MPs under the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The TMC has maintained that their decision to leave the party and join another political formation attracts disqualification.

The speaker is yet to take a formal decision on the disqualification petitions.

The 20 MPs continue to be listed as Trinamool Congress members on the Lok Sabha's official website.