Opposition leaders, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, are convening a crucial meeting on Saturday to formulate a joint strategy against the government's anticipated reintroduction of a constitutional amendment bill concerning delimitation, ahead of a special Parliament session.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

Mallikarjun Kharge invited opposition floor leaders to a meeting on Saturday to strategise against the government's potential reintroduction of a constitutional amendment bill involving delimitation.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:30 AM on Saturday, includes INDIA bloc parties and non-INDIA bloc parties such as the DMK, the AAP, and the BJD.

A special Parliament sitting has been convened from November 30 to December 3, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment for women's reservation that involves delimitation.

DMK president M K Stalin asserted on Friday that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha must not be reduced, and the 1971 Census-based representation should remain frozen for another 25 years.

The Congress on Friday criticised the special sitting as a 'desperate move' for delimitation, not women's reservation, vowing to counter it with firm resolve.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to attend a meeting at his residence on Saturday to devise a joint strategy in view of the government's likely move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation, sources said.

While INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders in Parliament will be present, non-INDIA bloc opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), among others, have also been invited for the meeting, they said.

Sources said the meeting would be held at 11:30 AM at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence on Saturday.

Opposition Strategy Meeting on Delimitation

Speaking with reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode."

The INDIA bloc and opposition parties will have a meeting tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM and will make the strategy, he said.

Asked whether DMK is being approached, Venugopal said, "We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So we will approach all the opposition parties."

Parliament Special Sitting and Delimitation Concerns

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment for early implementation of women's reservation that involves delimitation.

The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.

The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business, they said.

The opposition bloc is looking to close ranks and fight the government's move unitedly.

It would be interesting to see whether non-INDIA bloc parties such as DMK, AAP and BJD respond to Kharge's invite or not.

DMK's Stance on Seat Share and Representation

Amid the buzz over delimitation, DMK president M K Stalin on Friday asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced.

The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.

In a statement, Stalin said that the DMK is firm on the demands of a 7.18 per cent share of seats and proportion of representation.

"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests; nor will it depart from its principles," the party chief asserted on the expected delimitation move of the Centre.

Congress Criticises Government's Delimitation Move

The Congress on Friday said the upcoming special sitting of Parliament is for delimitation and has little to do with women's reservation. Terming it a desperate move by a "nervous and rattled PM who is under siege", the party said it will be countered with firm resolve.