The Congress party has vehemently criticised the upcoming special Parliament session, asserting it is a 'desperate move' by the prime minister to push a delimitation bill benefiting the BJP, rather than genuinely addressing women's reservation.

IMAGE: AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media, Jairam Ramesh, addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress on Friday claimed the upcoming special Parliament session is for a delimitation bill, not women's reservation, calling it a 'desperate move' by the prime minister.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in September 2023 but not notified until April 16, 2026, indicating it's in 'cold storage'.

Ramesh alleged the session aims to carve out constituencies to benefit the BJP, with a 'compromised' CEC Gyanesh Kumar overseeing the process.

The Congress vows to firmly counter the government's move, viewing it as an 'atrocious' attempt to manipulate electoral processes.

The government proposed the special sitting a day after to transact 'essential' business, with indications of reintroducing the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill.

The Congress on Friday said the upcoming special session of Parliament has little to do with women's reservation and is a desperate move by a 'nervous and rattled' prime minister.

Congress Rejects Women's Reservation Claim

The opposition party said the government is convening the session, slated to begin on November 30, for the delimitation bill, which it will firmly fight against.

'Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

The former Union minister pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023 and the Congress president had demanded its immediate implementation, but in vain.

The law did not get notified till 10.40 pm on April 16, 2026, Ramesh said.

'The Special Session is thus NOT for women's reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years,' he said.

Delimitation Bill: A BJP Advantage?

Ramesh alleged that the special session is for delimitation, to carve out constituencies to benefit the BJP.

'And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process,' Ramesh said.

'The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get.

'This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve,' the Congress leader added.

Opposition Vows Firm Resistance

Ramesh's remarks came a day after the government proposed a special sitting of Parliament to transact 'essential' business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses on November 30 and on December 2, in that order.

'Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026,' he wrote on X.

The sitting will be an extension of the Monsoon Session, since Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13 and never prorogued, the formal ending of a session.

Government's Rationale For Special Sitting

The Congress has alleged that with the special sitting, the Modi government is hoping to get its 'super-tainted' two-thirds majority to pass the Constitution amendment bill.

Ramesh on Thursday said the Modi government made the delimitation bills public on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, and they were defeated on April 17 in a 'well-deserved' fate.

'Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi government announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,' he said.

Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution, Ramesh wondered, and asserted, 'The fight is on.'