The Union Cabinet has given its crucial nod to a revised women's reservation bill, aiming to significantly increase Lok Sabha seats and ensure 33 per cent representation for women in Parliament and state assemblies by the 2029 general election.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a new women's reservation bill, proposing a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats in all states.

The bill includes amendments to ensure no state loses proportional representation after delimitation, with a freeze on seats till 2051.

It seeks to use the 2011 Census for redrawing increased seats and aims to raise Lok Sabha strength from the present 543 to a maximum of 850.

The government intends for the bill to pave the way for 33 per cent women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 general election.

The legislation requires a two-thirds majority in both houses and is expected to be introduced during the special parliamentary sitting beginning next week.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill to effect a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats in all states and is likely to bring it before the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

Key Amendments And Delimitation Plans

Sources said the Union Cabinet accorded its nod to the fresh bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses its representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to other states after delimitation.

They said that the government has agreed to raise the Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent for every state to address the concerns of southern states. There will be a freeze on seats till 2051.

The fresh bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased seats. The government has proposed to redraw Parliamentary constituencies without altering the number of seats for each state, sources said.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The treasury benches said the move will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general election.

Path To Women's Representation

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth.

The bill was brought in Parliament by the government during a special sitting in April, but it could not be passed as the ruling dispensation could not muster strength in the Lok Sabha.

The government has now claimed that it has the numbers to get the legislation through.

Parliamentary Strategy And Opposition

A two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament is a must for a Constitutional amendment bill to get cleared. Sources said the DMK and NCP, besides BRS, are expected to support the bill.

The opposition INDIA bloc is against the legislation and will be meeting on Saturday to discuss its strategy.

The government has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in Rajya Sabha.

"When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.