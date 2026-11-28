The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha, outlines future plans for redrawing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies in Pakistan-occupied territories, setting the stage for electoral changes once these areas are reclaimed.

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Key Points A new bill in Lok Sabha proposes advance provisions for redrawing J&K Assembly constituencies in areas currently under Pakistan's occupation.

Section 3(4) of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, states the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for these areas once they cease to be occupied.

The bill specifically refers to "falling under the occupation of Pakistan" and avoids the term "PoK."

The clause is limited to the J&K Legislative Assembly and does not address Lok Sabha seats or the 24 reserved Assembly seats.

New bills, including one for women's reservation, will be introduced on Monday after previous versions failed to pass.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, makes advance provision for redrawing constituencies in the part of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan's occupation, to take effect once the occupation ends.

Provisions For Future Delimitation In PoJK

Section 3(4) of the bill says the Election Commission would act as the Delimitation Commission for the J&K Assembly constituencies in that area 'when the area... ceases to be so occupied'.

The clause is conditional.

The bill uses the phrase 'falling under the occupation of Pakistan' and does not use the term 'PoK'.

The Election Commission itself would act as the Delimitation Commission for this area.

Elsewhere, the bill sets up a separate commission chaired by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner as members.

The clause is limited to the J&K Legislative Assembly. It does not mention Lok Sabha seats for the area.

The bill does not mention the 24 Assembly seats long reserved for the area, and does not say whether its 50 per cent seat increase would apply there.

Aligning UT Laws With Women's Reservation

Separately, the government will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend three laws of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry to align them with the proposed 132nd Constitutional Amendment, which would implement women's reservation after a fresh delimitation with a 50 per cent increase in seats.

Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry are the three Union territories with legislative assemblies.

The bills on delimitation and UTs were earlier introduced in April along with the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill to operationalise the women's quota from 2029.

Since the Constitution amendment bill failed to pass through in the Lok Sabha due to lack of numbers, the other two could not come up for voting.

Now, the pending two will be withdrawn, and fresh ones will be introduced on Monday along with the new constitution amendment bill.