There were fears in the Opposition camp of several of its MPs being absent on the day of the voting on the Bill.

IMAGE: The Lok Sabha. Photograph: Video Grab/Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation Constitution Amendment Bill, which, government sources said, had hard-coded in its text a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats for all states.

Copies of the Bill are yet to be circulated among lawmakers.

The formula, sources said, would assuage the concern of the southern states, and help pave the way for its passage in the special session of Parliament next week.

Key Points Union Cabinet approves a fresh delimitation-linked Women's Reservation Constitution Amendment Bill.

The Bill proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states.

Lok Sabha strength could rise from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats.

The proposed delimitation will use the 2011 Census while the 50 per cent increase will be based on the 1971 Census.

The government aims to implement 33 per cent women's reservation before the 2029 general election.

Congress has alleged that the BJP's objective is gerrymandering of constituencies.

In April, the government had insisted that no state's share of seats in the Lok Sabha would decline, but didn't include any such guarantee in the text of the Bill.

The Bill fell 54 votes short of the two-thirds mark, which is required for the passage of a Constitution amendment. But the arithmetic has changed since that defeat nearly eight months ago.

The split in the Trinamool Congress led to 20 of its Lok Sabha members joining the fledgling Nationalist Citizens Party of India, which is now a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Shiv Sena, and the return of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has one Lok Sabha member, to the NDA has increased the ruling alliance's numbers.

Cabinet Clears Fresh Delimitation Bill

There were indications on Friday evening that the government proposal of 50 per cent increase in seats of all states based on the 1971 Census, and delimitation based on the 2011 Census, could persuade the Congress' current and former allies, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight Lok Sabha members, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has 22.

The two parties had helped defeat a similar Bill during the hastily convened special session in April.

There were also fears in the Opposition camp of several of its members of Parliament being absent on the day of the voting on the Bill.

50 per cent Rise In Lok Sabha Seats

The Congress convened a meeting of its INDIA (Indian National Inclusive Development Alliance) blloc on Saturday morning, and invited the DMK, its former ally.

Its Parliamentary Strategy Group held a meeting on Friday evening, and the party later alleged that the ultimate objective of the Bharatiya Janata Party was gerrymandering of constituencies, as was done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, in the garb of women's reservation.

The party said the BJP had 'treated the Election Commission like a puppet', and a delimitation exercise would follow a similar course.

Southern States' Concerns Addressed

In Chennai, DMK President M K Stalin said that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced.

He also hit out at the Congress, which joined the TVK alliance and the government led by it, after the DMK was defeated in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc's meeting on Saturday because her father, Sharad Pawar, was ailing, but another NCP (SP) leader said the party would support the Bill.

Women's Reservation Ahead Of 2029

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.

The Treasury Benches said the move would pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general election.

The fresh Bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased seats.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Seva Teerth.

The government has called for a four-day special sitting -- on November 30 and December 1 in the Lok Sabha, and on December 2 and 3 in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition Fears BJP Gerrymandering

At a media conference in New Delhi, Independent Rajya Sabha Member Kapil Sibal appealed to Opposition parties to ensure that the delimitation Bill had the provision that instead of a retired judge, there should be a retired judge nominated by the government and a retired judge nominated by the Opposition, and they together should choose a third judge to form a three-member delimitation panel.

Sibal also highlighted the delay in the case seeking the disqualification of the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebels.

Sibal said Parliament would be 'defanged', with no debates and transparency.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff