The DMK's surprising reversal on the delimitation bill, now supporting the Centre's revised legislation, signals a significant crack in the INDIA bloc's unity and could pave the way for the bill's passage in the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks, along with INDIA bloc leaders, during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The DMK, led by M K Stalin, has reversed its stance on the delimitation bill, now backing the Centre's revised legislation after previously opposing it in April.

This shift by the DMK underscores significant disunity within the INDIA bloc, with the party staying away from a recent opposition meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The revised bill addresses the DMK's primary concern by providing a uniform 50 per cent increase on existing seat allocations, ensuring Tamil Nadu retains its share of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.

Other opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), have also experienced internal splits or are reconsidering their positions, further weakening the INDIA bloc's collective opposition.

The government is now closer to securing the two-thirds majority needed to pass the delimitation-linked women's quota bill in the Lok Sabha, leveraging support from former opposition allies.

Dressed in black at a campaign stop in Namakkal on April 16, then Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin set fire to a copy of the delimitation bill.

The next day, his party joined a united opposition in handing the Narendra Modi government a rare defeat in the Lok Sabha.

DMK's Delimitation Bill U-Turn

On Saturday, at a meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai, the party adopted a resolution backing the Centre's revised bills.

Around the same time, in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was meeting opposition leaders to draw up a common response to the proposed legislation.

The DMK stayed away despite an invitation.

Representatives of at least 11 parties took part in Saturday's meeting at Kharge's residence.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar was also absent, with Supriya Sule citing party founder Sharad Pawar's ill health for skipping the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Biju Janata Dal, which are not constituents of the alliance, also stayed away despite being invited.

INDIA Bloc's Fraying Unity

The line-up at Kharge's residence showed how far the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has come since April, when it stood united against the government, before splits and strained relations hollowed it out.

The Congress and the DMK are no longer allies, the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray have lost most of their Lok Sabha MPs to breakaways, and the NCP-SP is weighing support for a proposal it helped defeat seven months ago.

On April 17, the constitutional amendment to roll out women's reservation through delimitation drew 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling 54 short of the required two-thirds majority.

Stalin had warned that using newer population figures to redistribute seats could diminish Tamil Nadu's share in the Lok Sabha.

As recently as August, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran invoked a unanimous Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking to freeze the House at 543 seats while questioning Chief Minister Vijay's stand on delimitation.

Revised Bill Addresses DMK Concerns

The fresh bill, set to be introduced on Monday, provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase on existing seat allocations and keeps the revised allocations and constituency boundaries in place until 2051.

Under that formula, Tamil Nadu would retain roughly the same share of Lok Sabha seats, which meets the DMK's central concern, giving it room to endorse the bill.

However, the Congress has warned parties backing the bill that preserving each state's share of seats would still leave scope for gerrymandering -- constituency boundaries could be redrawn to give the BJP an electoral advantage.

Cracks Within Opposition Parties

The Congress ended its longstanding alliance with the DMK on May 6, two days after the DMK lost the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The Congress backed actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which emerged as the single largest party, and said the tie-up would extend to future elections.

The DMK subsequently quit the INDIA bloc, taking 22 Lok Sabha MPs out of the alliance.

In June, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and announced a merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India -- an NDA ally -- a month after the party was dislodged from power in West Bengal after three consecutive terms. Speaker Om Birla allotted them separate seats in July.

Disqualification proceedings against the TMC rebels are pending, and, for now, the BJP is counting on their votes to get the fresh delimitation-linked women's quota bill passed in the Lok Sabha.

By the end of June, six of Uddhav Thackeray's nine Lok Sabha MPs had crossed over to the Eknath Shinde camp.

The Lok Sabha secretariat recognised the switch in July, leaving Shiv Sena-UBT with three MPs.

On August 10, Sharad Pawar led his party's eight Lok Sabha MPs to meet Modi as the Centre sought support from non-Congress opposition parties for another attempt at passing the delimitation-linked amendment.

To be sure, NCP-SP leaders said they had raised constituency issues at the meeting, and party MP Amol Kolhe said delimitation did not come up.

On Friday, NCP-SP spokesperson Jitendra Awhad said the party would back the proposal if it guaranteed a uniform 50 per cent increase.

Its working president Supriya Sule said the party would spell out its stand in the House after examining the draft, though, by now, the NCP-SP is widely expected to vote in favour of the bill.

Maharashtra Congress responded by reminding Pawar that it had given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to help him get re-elected earlier this year.

Implications For Bill Passage

The government could muster 353 votes if the Trinamool rebels, the lone Akali Dal MP, the DMK, the NCP-SP and the Yuvajana Sramia Rythu Congress Party, which has four MPs, back the bill. That would be six short if TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension remains in force and all 538 MPs other than him and the Speaker vote.

With 353 votes in favour, the government would clear the two-thirds threshold if 529 or fewer MPs vote.

For the opposition, the immediate cost of a defeat would be psychological.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur go to the polls early next year.

The biggest test is Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party and the Congress together won 43 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 and are still negotiating how to divide the state's 403 assembly constituencies.