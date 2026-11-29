The BJP has issued a stringent three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, ensuring their full support for the government's crucial legislative agenda, including the introduction of a landmark women's reservation Bill, during the upcoming special parliamentary session.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture during a meeting with the BJP parliamentary party executive committee, in New Delhi, November 29, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs on Sunday, requiring their presence and support for the government's position during Parliament's special sitting.

The special parliamentary session is scheduled from Monday, the 30th November 2026, to Thursday, 3rd December 2026.

A three-line whip is the most stringent directive, with violations leading to serious consequences for House members.

The Modi government intends to introduce a new constitutional amendment Bill on Monday for implementing delimitation-linked women's reservation.

This proposed women's reservation will apply to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting from 2029.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House and support the government's stand during Parliament's special sitting from Monday to Thursday.

Understanding The Three-Line Whip

A three-line whip is the most stringent direction issued to the House members to follow the party line and any violation results in serious consequences.

Issuing the whip, BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal said, "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 30th November 2026 to Thursday, 3rd December 2026,"

Key Legislative Business Ahead

"All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House from Monday, the 30th November 2026 to Thursday, the 3rd December 2026 and support the government's stand," Jaiswal added.

The Modi government is poised to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday for implementing delimitation-linked women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029.