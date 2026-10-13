Delhi's three new protest venues: What you need to know

Discover the details of Delhi's newly designated protest sites – Burari Ground, CBD Ground, and Ramlila Ground – as the city moves away from Jantar Mantar for public demonstrations.

IMAGE: A view of Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police have designated three new protest venues: Burari Ground, CBD Ground, and Ramlila Ground, replacing Jantar Mantar.

Burari Ground, also known as Nirankari ground, is the largest at 50 acres, located in North-West Delhi.

CBD Ground in East Delhi, 12 acres, is in a busy commercial area, raising concerns about local impact.

Ramlila Maidan, 12 acres in central Delhi, has historically been a significant venue for political events.

The decision to denotify Jantar Mantar and designate new sites followed a Union Home Ministry committee's examination.

The three new sites designated for holding protests vary considerably in size and location, with Burari Ground offering much more space in North Delhi, while the CBD Ground is situated in a busy commercial area in East Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi police listed three new venues for holding demonstrations after it denotified Jantar Mantar as the protest site. The three new sites that were designated for protest are CBD Ground, Ramlila Ground, and Burari Ground.

Understanding The New Venues

The CBD Ground, situated in a busy commercial area in Shahdara, is maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Spread over 12 acres, it adjoins Vikas Marg, a vital arterial road in East Delhi that connects the Trans-Yamuna region to Central Delhi via ITO Bridge.

The ground regularly hosts cultural events. However, its location in a densely developed commercial and residential neighbourhood has raised concerns about the potential impact of protests on nearby communities and businesses.

Concerns Over CBD Ground

"There are commercial areas and residential spots around the CBD ground, two malls, a five-star hotel, and several banquets lined up inside the ground. In case protests are held here, there could be an impact on the colonies nearby; it could be a law and order problem in the area," BS Vohra, president of Federation of East Delhi Residents' Welfare Associations, said.

In North-West Delhi, the Burari Ground, popularly known as Nirankari ground, is the largest of the three designated sites. Spread over 50 acres, it is bounded by Dr KB Hegdewar Marg to the south/southwest and Shah Alam Band Marg to the north/northeast.

It frequently hosts cultural events and political programmes. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering on the ground after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase V-A expansion and other development projects.

Ramlila Maidan's Historical Significance

The Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi spans over 12 acres and is four kilometres from Jantar Mantar.

Over the decades, Ramlila Maidan has emerged as an important venue for the country's political history.

In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, regarded as an ideological inspiration for the BJP, launched his satyagraha against Article 370, which had provided temporary special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed large public meetings in 1956 and 1957.

In 1962, a permanent stage was built for a public event in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who was visiting India.

Why The Change From Jantar Mantar

The Jantar Mantar as a protest site was denotified, and three other venues were designated after a committee was constituted by the Union Home Ministry to examine alternative sites for citizens to organise protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site.