Delhi's Nepali workers anxiously await news of loved ones

Nepali residents and workers in Delhi are grappling with immense anxiety and communication challenges as devastating flash floods, originating from the Bhote Koshi River, wreak havoc across central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction and hundreds missing.

IMAGE: Family members check a list of people who were injured following a deadly flash flood, outside a trauma centre of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

Key Points Devastating flash floods, triggered by torrential rains and the Bhote Koshi River, have swept through central Nepal, causing widespread damage and leaving hundreds missing.

Nepali residents and workers in Delhi are experiencing significant anxiety and difficulty in contacting their families and friends in the affected regions.

The disaster has damaged bridges, villages, and hydropower projects, with at least 72 confirmed deaths and nearly 500 people, including 133 Indians, reported missing.

Businesses employing Nepali staff in Delhi are providing support as employees struggle to get updates on their loved ones' safety.

The affected districts, including Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, and Chitwan, are near the Tibet border, with communication lines severely disrupted.

As devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, residents and workers from that country in Delhi spent Wednesday anxiously trying to reach family and friends back home, with frantic calls and messages providing little clarity as reports of deaths and missing people emerged from the affected areas.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, swept through parts of central Nepal, damaging bridges, villages and hydropower projects and leaving hundreds of people missing.

Anxious Calls and Messages

The disaster also left many Nepali workers in Delhi worried about their families and relatives, as they tried to establish contact with people in the affected regions.

"It is a very saddening and distressing incident," Prashant Singh, chief executive officer of 'Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen', said. He further added that their immediate concern was for their colleagues from Nepal who are working with them at their restaurants in Delhi.

Even though many of them do not belong to the affected areas, they have parents, siblings, friends and relatives back home, including in and around the affected areas.

"As soon as we learnt about the situation, our staff immediately started reaching out to their parents, friends and relatives to check on their well-being and make sure they were safe," Singh said.

He further added that there was a genuine sense of worry among everyone because for many of the staff, this is not just a place they work; their families and loved ones are back in Nepal.

"We wanted to make sure that our people knew we were standing with them and that we were doing everything possible to check on their families at this difficult time. It is heartbreaking to see what has happened, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, particularly those who are still trying to get in touch with their loved ones," Singh said.

Struggling for Information

Manish, who moved to Delhi from Nepal two years ago for work and now works in a bar at a Tibetan restaurant in Hauz Khas, said his family in Pokhara had been trying to get in touch with people they know in the affected areas.

"People back home have been calling each other since morning because nobody really knows what is happening there," Manish said.

He added that his family is in Pokhara, but they have relatives and friends in the Nuwakot region, so they were trying to check on them. Some calls were not going through and there was very little information at first.

"I was also trying to call from Delhi, but you don't know who to call or what number will work. I saw videos coming on social media and I am worried after seeing the extent of damage there.

"I have been away for two years, but most of my family is still there. Everyone was just trying to find out who was safe," he added.

A waiter from northern Nepal, who did not wish to be named, said, "I have been trying to get in touch with my family and friends back home, and I am very worried about them."

"A close friend of mine is here in Delhi, but our families and many of the people we know are back in Nepal. We have been constantly checking our phones and trying to find out what is happening," he said.

"It is very difficult to concentrate on work when you are sitting here and worrying about whether your loved ones are safe. I just hope they are all okay and that we hear from them soon," he added.

Devastation in Nepal

At least 72 people died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, were missing after a torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am local time, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.

Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 km northeast of Kathmandu.

The floodwaters subsequently spread to Nuwakot and Chitwan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and several temporary ones.

In addition, 80 security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, have gone missing across various locations, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal informed the House of Representatives.