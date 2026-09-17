Aya Nagar Gym Trainer Murder: Police Recover Key Motorcycle, Suspects Identified

Delhi Police have recovered a crucial motorcycle and identified two suspects in the brutal murder of a 28-year-old gym trainer in Aya Nagar, as investigations delve into a complex web of gang rivalry and previous killings.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Police recovered a motorcycle allegedly used in the murder of a 28-year-old gym trainer in Aya Nagar, Faridabad.

Two suspects, Ankush and Rohit alias Fettu, have been identified, and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend them.

The investigation is probing whether the killing is linked to a long-running rivalry involving previous murders, including those of Arun Lohia and Ratan Lohia.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, call detail records, and dump data to reconstruct events and identify contacts.

Police are also examining the possible involvement of organised crime networks, contract shooters, and a social media post claiming responsibility by gangster Himanshu Bhau.

A motorcycle allegedly used in the killing of a 28-year-old gym trainer in Aya Nagar here has been recovered from Tigaon in Faridabad, while police teams are currently raiding to apprehend two identified suspects in the case, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Ankush and Rohit alias Fettu, are both residents of Aya Nagar and are believed to be among the four men who allegedly arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Vijay Kumar near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area on Monday, they said. Initially, police said there were two men involved in the killing, but names of two more have surfaced.

Key Recovery And Suspect Identification

Police recovered the motorcycle from Tigaon, the native village of Kamal Adhana, who is being investigated for his alleged role as one of the conspirators in the long-running rivalry linked to the case, they said. Police are trying to establish the motorcycle's owner, who used it and how it reached Tiggaon after the killing. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the route to reconstruct the suspects' movements and establish their escape route.

According to preliminary investigation, police have identified two of the four alleged shooters as Ankush and Rohit, while efforts are underway to identify the other two men. Multiple police teams are searching possible locations to trace the identified suspects, sources said.

Deepening The Investigation

Investigators are examining the call detail records and other activities of the two suspects to determine whom they had been in contact with in the days preceding the murder. They said dump data from the area is also being analysed to identify mobile numbers active near the crime scene around the time of the shooting.

Police are probing whether Vijay's killing was a continuation of an old rivalry and revenge cycle or stemmed from a fresh dispute. Vijay's younger brother, Ajay, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the murder of Arun Lohia, which police have identified as an important link in the investigation.

Unravelling A Complex Rivalry

Sources said the rivalry traces back to a dispute between Arun and Deepak, son of Ratan Lohia, who were earlier friends. The relationship reportedly soured over a financial dispute, after which Arun allegedly assaulted Deepak. Arun was subsequently killed near Chhattarpur Metro Station in April 2025. Ratan Lohia, a 55-year-old dairy businessman and a distant relative of Vijay, was later killed in Aya Nagar in November 2025. Police are examining whether Vijay's murder is connected to the same cycle of violence.

Sources said Kamal Adhana, Arun's maternal uncle, and his younger brother Ankit had allegedly spoken of seeking revenge following Arun's killing. Kamal is currently in jail in connection with Ratan Lohia's murder, while Ankit is believed to have moved to Dubai. Police are examining his possible role and may question his father Ramveer Lohia and other family members, they said.

Organised Crime Links Under Scrutiny

Investigators are considering questioning accused persons lodged in jail in connection with the Ratan Lohia murder, including Kamal, Anuj alias Fighter and Narendra alias Neetu. If required, sources said gangster Rohit Chaudhary and Randeep Bhati could also be questioned. Police are probing allegations that the earlier rivalry involved a land dispute and extortion of scrap dealers. The possible involvement of organised crime networks and the use of contract shooters in the successive killings is also being examined.

Vijay Kumar was shot dead near Hansa Chowk around 10 am on Monday. Police said around 15 rounds were fired during the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the preliminary investigation pointed to personal enmity as the likely motive. A social media post purportedly issued by foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, claiming responsibility for the killing, is also under investigation.

Police said further investigation is underway.