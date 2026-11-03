Delhi's air quality hits 287-day low, severe pollution grips city

Delhi's air quality has plummeted to its worst in 287 days, with the Air Quality Index reaching 'severe' levels, raising urgent health concerns across the national capital.

IMAGE: People walk and jog on Kartavya Path as the AQI around India Gate is 226, categorised as 'Poor' by the CPCB, in New Delhi, November 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi recorded its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the AQI settling at 350.

Ten monitoring stations in the city reported 'severe' pollution levels, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest AQI of 462.

PM2.5 is the most dominant pollutant, capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts air quality to remain in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category for the next six days.

Stubble burning (15.3%) and transport emissions (15.8%) are significant contributors to Delhi's pollution.

The national capital recorded its worst air quality in 287 days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 350 and 10 monitoring stations reporting severe pollution levels on Tuesday.

Delhi last recorded a higher AQI on January 20 this year, when the index stood at 378.

Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 10 recorded severe air quality, 35 were in the very poor category and 12 reported poor air quality. Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 462, falling in the severe category.

Understanding Air Quality Levels

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

PM2.5 was the most dominant pollutant in Delhi. These fine particulate matter particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

Forecast And Response Measures

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecasts that the city's air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category from November 4 to 6.

The outlook for the next six days suggests air quality will likely remain in the very poor to severe category.

Delhi was brought under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday after the AQI deteriorated to the very poor category, settling at 324 and marking the first such day of the season.

Key Contributors To Delhi's Pollution

The Decision Support System (DSS) said stubble burning accounted for 15.3 percent of Delhi's pollution, while transport emissions contributed 15.8 percent.

Other local sources included energy production (1.2 percent), industries in Delhi and the periphery (3 percent), waste burning (1.4 percent), construction activities (2.2 percent), road dust (1.2 percent), residential sources (3.9 percent) and other sectors (1 percent).

Among the neighbouring NCR districts, Jhajjar contributed 8.8 percent, Gurugram 4.1 percent, Sonipat 2.6 percent, Rohtak 2.5 percent and Mewat 2 percent.

Stubble Burning Incidents Across States

Satellites detected 219 farm fire incidents across six states on November 2, including 98 in Punjab, 67 in Rajasthan, 48 in Madhya Pradesh, four in Uttar Pradesh and two in Haryana.

No residue-burning events were detected in Delhi or Uttarakhand, according to data from the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Lab, Division of Agricultural Physics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

As many as 3,535 farm fire incidents were detected across the six states between September 15 and November 2.

Punjab accounted for the highest number of incidents at 1,612, followed by Rajasthan (738), Madhya Pradesh (614), Uttar Pradesh (349), Uttarakhand (176), Haryana (44) and Delhi (two).

The stubble-burning period runs from September 15 to November 30. Delhi recorded its first stubble-burning incident of the season on September 19, and the second on October 24.