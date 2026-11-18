Delhi's air quality has worsened to the 'poor' category with an AQI of 232 on Wednesday, and is projected to further deteriorate to 'very poor' by Friday, driven by significant contributions from vehicular emissions and biomass burning.

IMAGE: A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays water droplets to curb pollution on Kartavya Path near India Gate, in New Delhi, November 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category on Wednesday, with an AQI of 232, marking an increase from Tuesday's cleaner air.

The national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season this year so far, with the minimum temperature at 11 degrees Celsius.

Vehicular emissions (25.5%) and biomass burning (24%) were identified as the primary contributors to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts Delhi's air quality to remain 'poor' on Thursday and then deteriorate to 'very poor' on Friday.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including declining mixing depth and ventilation index, are expected to hinder pollutant dispersion over the next two days.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated slightly on Wednesday, with the AQI settling at 232 in the 'poor' category, up by around 30 points from a day earlier, and PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant.

The national capital also recorded its coldest morning of the season this year so far, with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius.

Understanding Delhi's Air Quality Index

The national capital recorded its cleanest air this month on Tuesday, when the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 204, the lowest since October 31, when the reading was 117 in the 'moderate' category.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Wednesday, air quality was in the 'poor' category at 33, 'moderate' at 20 and 'very poor' at five. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 385, according to official data.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Key Contributors To PM2.5 Pollution

Vehicular emissions contributed up to 25.5 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System's source apportionment estimates.

Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 24 percent, followed by secondary organic aerosols at 20.5 percent and waste burning at 12 percent.

Secondary inorganic aerosols accounted for 6.4 percent, coal combustion for 4.6 percent, road dust and soil for 3.8 percent, industrial sources for 2.4 percent and firecrackers for 0.9 percent, the estimates showed.

Air Quality Forecast And Meteorological Factors

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast that Delhi's air quality was likely to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday before deteriorating to the 'very poor' category on Friday.

The system has also warned of unfavourable meteorological conditions for pollutant dispersion over the next two days, which could contribute to a further deterioration in air quality.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi is around 1,450 metres on Wednesday, 1,100 metres on Thursday and 1,000 metres on Friday. Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can disperse and mix in the atmosphere.

A lower mixing depth restricts their vertical movement, causing pollutants to accumulate closer to the ground.

The ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere's capacity to disperse pollutants, is forecast to decline from 6,000 square metres per second on Wednesday to 5,000 square metres per second on Thursday and 1,000 square metres per second on Friday.

A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

Such conditions limit the movement of polluted air and can lead to the accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Delhi's Temperature Readings

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, around the season's normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 25.1 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal.

The Ridge and Ayanagar both recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.4 and 0.5 degrees below normal, respectively.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, considered representative of the city, was 11 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the season's normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius for Thursday, with shallow fog likely during the morning hours.