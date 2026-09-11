Delhi won't shut for BRICS Summit, but VVIP routes face curbs

As Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit, commuters must understand the upcoming traffic restrictions, diversions, and VVIP movement protocols to navigate the city efficiently from September 10-14.

IMAGE: An illuminated view of Bharat Mandapam with colourful lights ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi, September 10, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi will not be shut down for the BRICS Summit, but temporary traffic stoppages and diversions are expected from September 10-14.

Restrictions will be imposed in "controlled areas" and on VVIP routes, with normal traffic continuing elsewhere.

Commuters, including those travelling for exams or hospital appointments, are advised to plan ahead and check routes.

Public transport (Metro, buses, taxis) will operate, but routes and access to controlled areas may be affected.

Essential services will be facilitated, and online map providers will integrate real-time traffic updates.

Delhi will not be shut down during the BRICS Summit 2026, but commuters should brace for temporary traffic stoppages, diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys, with the duration of such disruptions depending on security requirements and the movement of dignitaries, the Delhi traffic police said on Thursday.

The clarification came as the traffic police issued a detailed advisory ahead of the September 12-13 summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to remain in force from September 10 to around September 14, officials said.

Understanding BRICS Summit Traffic Restrictions

The traffic police said restrictions would be imposed in notified "controlled areas" and on routes being used for VIP movement, but normal traffic would continue wherever security arrangements permit.

Residents living in controlled areas will be allowed to move subject to security arrangements and have been advised to carry valid identification and address proof and follow instructions from the police personnel deployed there.

There is no fixed duration for traffic stoppages during VIP movement, the police said. Traffic may be temporarily halted or diverted depending on security requirements and the prevailing ground situation, after which vehicles would be released in phases.

The city got a preview of the disruption on Wednesday evening when a motorcade rehearsal caused prolonged delays at several places, with commuters taking to social media to complain that journeys that normally took minutes were stretching into hours.

Traffic was regulated at 22 diversion points during the rehearsal between 7 pm and 10 pm, while more than 35 roads are expected to be affected during the summit period.

Key Routes And Areas Affected

Key roads likely to see restrictions include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The impact is expected to be particularly pronounced for commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, as well as those travelling from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi.

The Egyptian delegation's movement between its hotel in Saket and central Delhi could put additional pressure on already congested stretches of south Delhi, particularly during peak hours.

Traffic police had earlier flagged the issue and suggested shifting the delegation's accommodation to central Delhi.

Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for the summit arrangements, officials said.

Officials said the scale of the summit should also be taken into account while assessing traffic disruptions, with India hosting leaders from 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations, besides other invited delegations.

A visiting leader's schedule can involve multiple high-security movements in a day -- from the airport to the hotel, the hotel to the summit venue and then to bilateral meetings, official events or other engagements.

What may appear to be a few VIP movements can therefore add up to around 70-80 or more high-security movements across the city in a single day, officials said.

Each such movement requires separate traffic regulation, access restrictions and route coordination, making the impact on commuters significantly larger than during an ordinary VIP visit, they said.

Advice For Commuters And Public Transport

Candidates appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to check their examination centres and routes beforehand, carry their admit cards and identification and leave sufficiently early.

People travelling to hospitals for planned appointments have also been advised to allow additional time and check their routes beforehand. In a genuine medical emergency, commuters should immediately inform nearby traffic personnel.

The Delhi Metro will continue to operate, although temporary restrictions may be imposed at some stations or entry and exit gates if required due to security considerations.

DTC and city buses will also operate, but routes passing through affected areas may be diverted, curtailed or regulated. Inter-state buses may also face temporary changes in routes, entry points or termination points.

Autos, taxis and app-based cab services will continue to operate, but their movement into controlled or restricted areas and their pick-up and drop-off arrangements may be affected. Delivery services may similarly face restrictions in controlled areas.

Essential Services And Real-Time Updates

Movement of essential services, including milk, medicines and other supplies, will be facilitated in accordance with applicable arrangements, the police said. Trucks and heavy vehicles may face special restrictions on entry timings and routes, and operators have been advised to check notified routes and timings before travelling.

Traffic officials have held meetings with online map service providers, which will coordinate with them during the summit and incorporate restrictions, diversions and alternate routes into their platforms in real time.

Meetings have also been held with online cab aggregators, which have been advised not to keep pick-up and drop-off points in restricted or controlled areas during VVIP movements.

Parking on restricted and security-sensitive roads will not be permitted. Motorists have been advised to use designated parking areas and not park on main roads even for a few minutes where restrictions are in force.

The traffic police has cautioned people against forwarding unverified messages on social media claiming a "Delhi bandh" or blanket road closures and asked commuters to rely only on official updates.