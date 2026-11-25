The Delhi Commission for Women has initiated action following an alleged gang-rape in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, where a woman accused colleagues of assault at a cafe, prompting police arrests and an ongoing search for other suspects.

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Key Points The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged gang-rape in Preet Vihar, East Delhi.

A woman reported being gang-raped by her colleagues at a cafe on Monday night.

The DCW has requested an action-taken report from the DCP (East Delhi) within three days.

Police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace three other accused who are currently absconding.

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged gang-rape in east Delhi's Preet Vihar and sought an action-taken report from the police within three days.

Investigation Underway In Cafe Gang-Rape Case

A woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by her colleagues at a cafe in Preet Vihar, the DCW said in a statement.

Taking note of the reports, DCW chairperson Lata Gupta wrote to DCP (East Delhi) Rajiv Kumar, seeking details of the action taken in the case in a comprehensive report within three days.

The commission underlined that prompt action in cases of crimes against women and ensuring justice for the survivors remain among its priorities.

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped by two men inside a cafe in Preet Vihar, police sources said.

Three other accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, the sources said.

The woman, who, along with the six accused, worked in a cafe at a mall in Karkardooma, alleged that the incident took place when she and her colleagues gathered at the Preet Vihar cafe for a party on Monday night.

The cafe shut for the day around 11.30 pm. However, one of the group members allegedly had keys to the premises, which they reopened and continued the party, the sources said.