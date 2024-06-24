News
Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, held

Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2024 20:59 IST
A 30-year-old female graphic designer and a henchman, who she had hired to burn the face of her ex-boyfriend, have been arrested in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, an officer said on Monday.

The woman wanted to take revenge from her ex-boyfriend and colleague for jilting her and getting engaged to someone else, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said Omkar, 24, who is also a graphic designer, was attacked by three people in Ranhola area on June 19.

The three came on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife, cut him at several places, he said.

 

Police pulled the CCTV camera footage of the area and the call details of Omkar to zero in on the woman and the three attackers.

On June 23, based on a secret input, a trap was laid near Dwarka Mor and one of the suspects, Vikash, was nabbed, Chiram said.

During interrogation, Vikash revealed that he, along with Harsh alias Bali and Rohan, had attacked Omkar with a knife.

He also disclosed the hideout of the woman at whose behest they carried out the attack.

The woman, whose name was withheld by police and lives near Tilak Nagar Metro Station, was held from Nihal Vihar, he said.

The woman revealed that she and Omkar both were colleagues and had been having an affair for the last three years.

She became infuriated when he became engaged to some other woman and hired the three men for Rs 30,000 to carry out an acid attack and also gave them a bottle filled with acid, police said.

The woman also alleged the victim threatened to upload her private pictures online when she objected to his engagement, the DCP said.

According to the plan, the men contracted were supposed to throw acid at Omkar's face, but couldn't and had to decamp after knifing him, he said.

A hunt is on for two other accused, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
