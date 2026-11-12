Viral Video Shows Woman Assaulted In Delhi's Hauz Khas

A shocking viral video from south Delhi's Hauz Khas shows a woman selling flowers being brutally assaulted with sticks by multiple men, prompting a police investigation into the incident and unconfirmed claims of drug-related motives.

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Key Points A woman selling flowers in south Delhi's Hauz Khas was allegedly assaulted with sticks by multiple men.

A purported video circulating on social media shows two men initially attacking her, with another joining in when others intervened.

The incident reportedly took place last week, with social media claims suggesting the assault occurred after she refused to sell drugs.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter based on social media inputs, despite no formal complaint or PCR call.

A police team has been deployed to identify and trace those involved, promising strict legal action.

A woman selling flowers and garlands on a roadside was allegedly assaulted with sticks by multiple men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, with a purported video of the incident circulating on social media, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Viral Assault Video

In the video, the woman is seen sitting by the roadside selling flowers when two men approach her. After a brief exchange, one of them allegedly starts beating her with a stick. When some people intervene to rescue her, another man joins in and attacks them with a stick.

The incident reportedly took place last week. Social media claims suggest that the men had allegedly asked the woman to sell drugs, which she refused, following which she was assaulted. However, police have not confirmed the motive behind the attack.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said Hauz Khas police station has not received any PCR call or written complaint so far.

"Nevertheless, based on social media inputs, the matter has been taken cognisance of, and a police team has been deployed to identify and trace the persons involved in the incident," the police said.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the law, it added.