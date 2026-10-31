Delhi-Varanasi in 3.5 hrs as north bullet train corridor gets PM nod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green light to the ambitious north corridor of the bullet train project, promising a transformative 'Make in India' initiative that will drastically cut travel times across major Indian cities from Delhi to Guwahati.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wave to the crowd from the newly inaugurated Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train at Kashi, in Varanasi on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photograph: @myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the north corridor of the bullet train project, which Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday.

The bullet train construction will be fully 'Make in India', built by Indian youth and welders, connecting major cities like Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, and Guwahati.

Travel times will be drastically cut, with Delhi to Kanpur taking 1 hour 45 minutes and Varanasi to Delhi taking 3 hours 35 minutes.

New Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi were flagged off, alongside 10 new MEMU services in Varanasi and one connecting Varanasi with Prayagraj, commencing today.

Vaishnaw criticised the previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments for allocating only Rs 1,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh's railway budget, contrasting it with the current Rs 20,000 crore budget under PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the north corridor of the bullet train project, which is expected to transform the lives of many people.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the construction work for the bullet train, from pillar to girder, will be done in India.

"The construction is progressing rapidly. It will be fully 'Make in India', built by the youth and welders of India," he said.

PM Modi's Vision For High-Speed Rail

Speaking before flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi from here, Vaishnaw said, "The prime minister has approved the north corridor of the bullet train, which will change the lives of many. The vision for the bullet train shared by the prime minister will greatly benefit the youth, the middle-income group, and artisans in small-scale industries. People will remember Prime Minister Modi for the next 100 years for this initiative."

He detailed the north corridor's route, which will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri, and extend to Guwahati.

According to Vaishnaw, travel times will be significantly reduced: the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes, and from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes. Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a plan has been prepared to operate a bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi.

"This will allow the journey from Delhi to Varanasi to be covered in 3.5 hours --- a mode of travel that will be simpler, more convenient, and more affordable than flying. Kashi now boasts a state-of-the-art railway station, which reflects the essence and character of Kashi itself. In Uttar Pradesh, 157 railway stations have been modernised. They are so well-designed that one feels as though they are in the VIP lounge of an airport," Adityanath said.

Critique Of Previous Governments' Railway Budgets

Vaishnaw on this occasion criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the previous railway budget allocated to the state.

"To those who are today politically challenging the BJP, I would like to ask: When the Samajwadi Party was in power in the state and the Congress was in power at the Centre, how much of a budget did they allocate to UP? When the SP was in power at the state, and the Congress at the Centre, the budget for the railways in UP was only Rs 1,000 crore for a state that is larger than some countries."

He accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of committing injustice against the state.

"These 2 'ladke' (an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) used to commit injustice to UP," he said, adding that after the formation of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, justice was done to UP.

"After Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of UP, the budget has increased significantly; it has doubled, tripled, and then increased by 18 times. Today, UP is receiving a budget of Rs 20,000 crore," the Union minister noted.

New MEMU Services For Varanasi

Vaishnav further informed that 10 MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services are being launched in Varanasi.

"As you are all aware, when cities expand, there arises a need for new modes of transport to facilitate travel from one end to the other. That is why the prime minister took the initiative to introduce new MEMU services in Banaras. These services are commencing today. Covering locations such as Banaras City, Banaras Cantt, Banaras Station and Rajatalab, these MEMU services will operate throughout the day across the city. This will prove to be a significant convenience for the youth of Banaras, as well as for small-scale traders, travellers arriving from distant places, and the many pilgrims and devotees visiting the city," he said.

Additionally, a MEMU service is being launched to connect Varanasi with Prayagraj. This route will run from Prayagraj Rambagh station, passing through Jhusi, Handia Khas, Gyanpur Road, Madhosingh, and Rajatalab before reaching Banaras.

This MEMU service will also operate daily. In total, 10 such MEMU services are being launched today, he stated.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Popularity

Vaishnaw also mentioned the popularity of the Kolkata-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper train, noting, "Some of our critics travelled in it. Eurostar, which is considered to be Europe's best, and the BBC, which are our critics, sent reporters to find loopholes. But they praised us and made videos."