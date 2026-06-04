Delhi University Professor Found Murdered In East Delhi Flat

Delhi Police are actively investigating the shocking murder of Devosmita Paul, a 49-year-old Shivaji College assistant professor, found dead in her Vasundhara Enclave apartment, prompting a comprehensive search for the culprits.

Key Points A 49-year-old assistant professor, Devosmita Paul, was found murdered in her east Delhi apartment.

The victim, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was discovered by her sister after she failed to respond to calls.

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Multiple police teams are investigating, examining CCTV footage and the victim's recent movements.

Forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene, and a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

A 49-year-old assistant professor of a college under Delhi University was found murdered in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in the flat in Vasundhara Enclave, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said in an official statement.

Investigation Underway In Professor's Murder

Police said they received a PCR call at around 2.35 pm from a woman who reported that her sister had been murdered and was lying inside the flat.

A police team rushed to the spot, where the caller, identified as Devarati Paul, informed officers that her sister had not been responding to repeated phone calls since morning.

She said the apartment was locked from the outside and, suspecting something untoward, she broke open the lock and entered the flat. She then found her sister lying dead inside the residence and alerted the police.

Forensic Examination And Case Registration

The crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene. A detailed examination of the apartment was conducted and relevant exhibits and forensic samples were collected. The crime scene was photographed and videographed as part of the investigation, police said.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report, officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the victim's recent movements, contacts and CCTV footage from the area.

Further investigation is underway, police added.