Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in Sunder Nagri following a firing incident at a chicken shop, reportedly sparked by a minor video game-related quarrel between relatives.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two men were arrested in Delhi's Sunder Nagri for allegedly opening fire at a chicken shop on November 22.

The firing incident stemmed from a minor quarrel a day earlier between relatives over playing video games.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a live cartridge, and clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the crime.

The accused, Danish alias Junaid and Mohd Faizan alias Sucha, both have previous criminal records.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a chicken shop in Delhi's Sunder Nagri to settle scores over a minor quarrel involving their relatives, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Firing Incident

A semi-automatic pistol, a live cartridge and clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the crime have been recovered, they said.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on November 22 in Sunder Nagri. No one was injured in the firing, police said.

According to police, complainant Md Mohsin (26), a scrap dealer, was returning home after having tea with his brother-in-law Sahil when he noticed two men approaching him with pistols.

Fearing for his safety, Mohsin rushed inside the chicken shop, where one of the assailants allegedly fired at him. The bullet missed him but struck a blue plastic water drum kept inside the shop.

A bullet projectile was subsequently recovered from the drum, while an empty cartridge was found at the spot, police said.

Motive Behind The Attack

During the investigation, police found that a quarrel had taken place a day earlier between Mohsin's younger brother Hussain and Anas, nephew of one of the accused, over playing video games.

The altercation allegedly led to a grudge, following which Danish hatched a plan to take revenge and intimidate Mohsin, police said.

Arrest And Criminal Background

The accused, identified as Danish alias Junaid (32) and Mohd Faizan alias Sucha (22), were arrested following an investigation involving technical surveillance and local intelligence, they said.

During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to their involvement in the firing. On their instance, police recovered the semi-automatic pistol, a live cartridge and the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident.

Danish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, has three previous cases registered against him, including those related to attempt to murder, robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act. Faizan, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was also previously involved in a case related to hurt and Arms Act violations, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Nand Nagri police station on November 23.