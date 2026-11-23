Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in Jafrabad for the alleged abduction and attempted murder of a 22-year-old man, stemming from a long-standing grudge involving a past stabbing incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two men, Md Abbas and Sameer, were arrested for the alleged abduction and attempted murder of Aslam in Jafrabad.

The motive behind the attack was an old enmity, with Abbas holding a grudge against Aslam for allegedly stabbing him around 18 months ago.

Aslam was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in the early hours of November 19, sustaining multiple injuries to his neck, arms, and other body parts.

A paper cutter, allegedly used in the crime, has been recovered by the police.

A third accused, Sakir, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and attempting to murder a 22-year-old man in Delhi's Jafrabad due to an old enmity, with one of the accused holding a grudge against the victim for allegedly stabbing him around 18 months ago, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Md Abbas (26) and Sameer (23), allegedly attacked the victim, Aslam, with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting multiple injuries on his neck, arms and other body parts. A paper cutter allegedly used in the crime has been recovered, they said.

Details Of The Attack

The incident took place in the early hours of November 19, when Aslam was near Rashid Biryani in Jafrabad. Three men, known to him, arrived on a motorcycle and started abusing him, police said.

Abbas allegedly threatened Aslam over the previous incident, accusing him of stabbing him with a blade around 18 months ago.

When Aslam tried to escape, the three men allegedly overpowered him. Abbas held a knife to his neck, while the other two forced him onto their motorcycle and took him to Brahampuri, where they jointly attacked him, police said.

The accused fled after the attack, while Aslam managed to reach Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital with the help of an unidentified two-wheeler rider. He was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, they said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Jafrabad police station.

A police team arrested Abbas on November 20 and Sameer on November 22. The third accused, identified as Sakir, is absconding and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.

Neither of the arrested accused has any previous criminal involvement, they added.