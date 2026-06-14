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Home  » News » Delhi Traffic Head Constable Dies After Being Hit By Scooter, Run Over By Goods Carrier

Delhi Traffic Head Constable Dies After Being Hit By Scooter, Run Over By Goods Carrier

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 00:47 IST

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A Delhi Traffic Police head constable tragically lost his life near ISBT Kashmere Gate after being struck by a scooter and run over by a goods carrier while performing his traffic management duties, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable Anil (39) died after a tragic road accident near ISBT Kashmere Gate.
  • He was hit by a scooter carrying three persons and then run over by a goods carrier vehicle while on traffic duty.
  • The scooter riders fled the scene, while the goods carrier driver was apprehended.
  • CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the absconding accused in this fatal incident.

A Delhi Traffic Police head constable was killed after he was hit by a scooter and run over by a goods carrier vehicle near ISBT Kashmere Gate in north Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

Head Constable Anil (39) was on duty on Ring Road near ISBT Kashmere Gate when the incident occurred. Anil was on traffic management duty on the carriageway from Shanti Van towards Chandgi Ram Akhara when a scooter carrying three persons hit him from the Hanuman Mandir side. Due to the impact, the head constable fell on the road and the goods carrier ran him over, leaving him critically injured, police said.

 

Investigation Underway

He was rushed to the Sushrut Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, they said.

The men on the scooter fled the spot after the accident and the driver of the goods carrier was apprehended on the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the absconding accused, police said.

Police said the family of Anil, a native of Kotputli district of Rajasthan, has been informed about the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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