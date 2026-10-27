Delhi traders write to Rahul, fear Rs 10,000 crore loss due to Cong rally

Delhi's bustling markets face potential chaos and massive financial losses as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) warns that a large Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 could cripple festive season trade.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi greets the crowd during a public rally. Photograph: @AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 is expected to disrupt 21 major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi during the peak festive season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leaders to postpone the rally until after Bhai Dooj on November 10 or relocate it to an alternative venue.

Traders are concerned about significant traffic congestion, parking issues for an estimated 10 lakh attendees, and road closures on October 31 and November 1.

The CTI projects potential business losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore for Old Delhi markets if the rally proceeds as planned.

Previous events, like one at Jantar Mantar on October 10, caused substantial losses, reinforcing traders' fears for the upcoming November 1 rally.

The proposed Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 could disrupt business in 21 major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace, during the peak festive season, traders' body CTI has claimed.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding that the proposed rally, for which the party has claimed a turnout of 10 lakh people, be postponed until November 10, after Bhai Dooj, or shifted to an alternative venue away from commercial areas.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a copy of the letter had also been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with alliance partners.

Traders' Concerns And Demands

Goyal said traders were worried about possible barricading and road closures on October 31 and November 1 and whether customers would be able to reach shops during the crucial festive shopping period.

According to the CTI, a gathering of 10 lakh people could bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Delhi, including 10,000 to 12,000 buses and 5,000 to 7,000 smaller vehicles such as cars, minibuses and tempo travellers.

The traders' body questioned where these vehicles would be parked, claiming that there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 vehicles in the immediate vicinity of Ramlila Maidan.

The 21 markets identified by the CTI as potentially affected include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Lahori Gate, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid, Lajpat Rai Market and Naya Bazaar.

Projected Impact And Alternative Solutions

The CTI said the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, many of which are only 10 to 12 feet wide, could face severe congestion if vehicles entered the area, with a single truck getting stuck potentially causing traffic jams lasting several hours.

Citing an event at Jantar Mantar on October 10, the organisation claimed that a gathering of around 3,000 to 4,000 people had disrupted movement across central Delhi and caused traders losses of Rs 3,000 crore.

It projected that the November 1 rally could bring commercial activity across Old Delhi to a standstill, resulting in losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

The CTI has suggested that if the rally cannot be postponed, it should be shifted to Burari Ground or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to minimise the impact on businesses.