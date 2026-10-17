Delhi traders urge Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal to defer protests till Jan 31

The trade body said its appeal was 'not aimed at opposing anyone's democratic rights, but rather at protecting trade, employment, public convenience, and the larger public interest.'

IMAGE: CJP supporters hold the Tricolour as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place during the Tiranga March, in New Delhi, October 16, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Amid the ongoing protests in the national capital, the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM), Delhi Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for political demonstrations in the capital to be postponed until January 31, 2027, citing the festival and wedding season.

Key Points The trade body said its appeal was "not aimed at opposing anyone's democratic rights, but rather at protecting trade, employment, public convenience, and the larger public interest."

In its letter to the prime minister, the BUVM said the coming months, spanning Navratri, Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and the wedding season, were "paramount for the livelihoods of traders, workers, consumers, and people associated with the transport sector."

The body said recurring demonstrations, traffic restrictions and roadblocks were hurting business.

The three letters were signed by BUVM general secretaries Hemant Gupta, Rakesh Yadav and Pradeep Gupta.

The trade body said its appeal was "not aimed at opposing anyone's democratic rights, but rather at protecting trade, employment, public convenience, and the larger public interest."

In its letter to the prime minister, the BUVM said the coming months, spanning Navratri, Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and the wedding season, were "paramount for the livelihoods of traders, workers, consumers, and people associated with the transport sector."

The body said recurring demonstrations, traffic restrictions and roadblocks were hurting business.

"Access to markets is severely obstructed, the transit of goods is disrupted, and commercial operations face immense impediments," the letter said, adding that traders face "estimated potential losses running into crores of rupees every day."

It said the burden falls heavily on workers and daily-wage labourers, and that many establishments were finding it "extremely difficult to disburse employee salaries, pay rents, and meet other financial commitments on time."

The trade body also pointed to metro station closures, route diversions and long traffic jams, which it said hindered shoppers travelling daily from Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The letter urged PM Modi to "establish necessary dialogue and coordination with the concerned parties" and to issue directives to the authorities concerned.

In letters to Gandhi and Kejriwal, the BUVM said it "fully respect[s] your democratic rights and the right to protest," but urged them to keep the demonstrations postponed until January 31.

It said Delhi has around 10 lakh commercial establishments, along with thousands of temporary stalls and small units during the festive season, and that its markets supply traders across the country.

"Any disruption to business here adversely impacts both Delhi's economy and the country's broader commercial supply network," it said.

"The festive business window is limited, and commercial losses and foregone employment opportunities incurred during this period cannot easily be compensated for later," the letters said.

The traders also asked that even after January 31, protests be held "at designated protest sites in such a manner that they do not cause disruptions to markets, traffic, or the movement of citizens and freight."

The appeal comes amid continued protests in Delhi by opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and acivists against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have accused the Congress and its allies of using youth to fuel unrest, charges the opposition has rejected.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responded that the job of the Opposition in a democracy is "to oppose, expose and depose."