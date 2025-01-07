HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

Delhi to vote on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 07, 2025

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Election Commission of India

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

 

"It is a single-phase election… We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote… like we did in Maharashtra," Kumar said at a press conference.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu -- will also be held according to the same schedule.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
