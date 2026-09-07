Delhi teen murdered over social media remarks; juvenile among two held

A tragic incident in northeast Delhi saw a 19-year-old man stabbed to death following a social media comment dispute, leading to the apprehension of two suspects, including a juvenile.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi.

The murder stemmed from a dispute over an abusive social media comment.

Police have apprehended two suspects, including a 15-year-old juvenile.

The victim and one of the accused were co-workers at a factory.

A knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered by authorities.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly following a dispute over an abusive comment made on social media for a co-worker in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, with the police apprehending two persons, including a juvenile, an officer said on Monday.

Investigation Into Delhi Stabbing

The incident took place sometime before 10.15 pm on Sunday when police received information from JPC Hospital that a man had been brought there with a stab injury and declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Sahil, a native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, who was working and staying at a powder-coating factory in Chauhan Bangar, the police said.

During investigation, police found that he was allegedly stabbed by his co-worker, also named Sahil, following which a forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

The accused, Sahil (21), and a 15-year-old juvenile were apprehended, the police said.

The accused allegedly told the police that he held a grudge against the deceased over an abusive comment made on social media.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered. Further investigation is underway.