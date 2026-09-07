Home  » News » Delhi teen murdered over social media remarks; juvenile among two held

Delhi teen murdered over social media remarks; juvenile among two held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R September 07, 2026 19:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A tragic incident in northeast Delhi saw a 19-year-old man stabbed to death following a social media comment dispute, leading to the apprehension of two suspects, including a juvenile.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi.
  • The murder stemmed from a dispute over an abusive social media comment.
  • Police have apprehended two suspects, including a 15-year-old juvenile.
  • The victim and one of the accused were co-workers at a factory.
  • A knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered by authorities.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly following a dispute over an abusive comment made on social media for a co-worker in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, with the police apprehending two persons, including a juvenile, an officer said on Monday.

Investigation Into Delhi Stabbing

The incident took place sometime before 10.15 pm on Sunday when police received information from JPC Hospital that a man had been brought there with a stab injury and declared brought dead.

 

The deceased was identified as Sahil, a native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, who was working and staying at a powder-coating factory in Chauhan Bangar, the police said.

During investigation, police found that he was allegedly stabbed by his co-worker, also named Sahil, following which a forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

The accused, Sahil (21), and a 15-year-old juvenile were apprehended, the police said.

The accused allegedly told the police that he held a grudge against the deceased over an abusive comment made on social media.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi crimejafrabad murdersocial media disputestabbing incidentco-worker conflict

More From Rediff

'Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Pilgrimage Of A Lifetime'

'Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Pilgrimage Of A Lifetime'
Why ISRO Staff Are Worried About ISRO

Why ISRO Staff Are Worried About ISRO
This Is How We Remember Our Heroes

This Is How We Remember Our Heroes

Related Stories

Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested

Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested

Quick Links

Delhi teen murderjuvenile heldDelhi policesocial media comment

Web Stories

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet
Vivo T5 5G Launched In India

Vivo T5 5G Launched In India
World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings

World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings