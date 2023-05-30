News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi teen murder: Court hands over Sahil to police custody for 2 days

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 19:32 IST
A court in New Delhi on Tuesday permitted the police to interrogate Sahil, accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a concrete block, in its custody for two days.

IMAGE: he accused, Sahil, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, May 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sahil, 20, was produced before duty metropolitan magistrate Jyoti Nain, who took note of the plea of the interrogators and sent him to two-day police custody during which he is likely to be interrogated about the offence, the motive and ensuring the recovery of weapon of offence, sources said.

 

The accused was produced before a magisterial court ahead of the usual court timings due to security reasons, they said.

The victim, Sakshi, was brutally killed in public view on Sunday evening in Shahbad area of northwest Delhi. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, the police had said.

The Delhi police sought the custody of Sahil on the grounds that he frequently changed his statements and that the weapon used for committing the offence was yet to be recovered, the sources added.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh. After his medical examination there, he was brought to the national capital late Monday evening.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Delhi murder: Accused purchased knife 15 days back
Delhi murder: Break-up drove accused to kill girl
Delhi murder: Sahil dumped weapon in Rithala and fled
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
Naval investiture to be held in evening for 1st time
French Open PIX: Gauff survives scare; Rudd advances
Delhi girl is stabbed 20 times, public shoots video

Delhi murder: Victim's parents seek death for accused

