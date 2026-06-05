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Home  » News » Minor Dispute Leads To Fatal Stabbing In Model Town

Minor Dispute Leads To Fatal Stabbing In Model Town

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 19:39 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Model Town, highlighting the tragic escalation of a minor dispute into a murder.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A teenager, Ashu alias Lala, has been arrested in Delhi for the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Sahil.
  • The incident stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated into a physical altercation near MCD Colony in Model Town.
  • Police investigation involved raids across Delhi and Haryana, leading to the accused's surrender.
  • The accused claimed he stabbed Sahil after being slapped, feeling humiliated.
  • Authorities confirm the accused has no prior criminal record, and further investigation is ongoing.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man following a minor dispute in Model Town, police said on Friday.

They said the accused, Ashu alias Lala, was arrested in connection with the murder of Sahil (25), who succumbed to multiple stab injuries sustained during an altercation near MCD Colony in Northwest Delhi, police said.

 

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

Police said a PCR call was received on May 31 regarding a person who had been brought dead to Vinayak Hospital. A police team reached the hospital and found that Sahil, a resident of Burari's Tomar Colony, had suffered multiple stab wounds on his chest, back and neck.

"During the initial inquiry, a team learnt that Ashu had allegedly attacked Sahil with a knife. Based on the findings, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched," the officer said.

Investigation And Accused's Surrender

Police raided multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana while simultaneously relying on technical surveillance, local intelligence and field inquiries to track him down.

According to police, sustained pressure and repeated raids at suspected hideouts forced the accused to move a surrender application before a court on June 3.

"During interrogation, Ashu told police that a verbal altercation took place between him and one Shubham on May 28 and the matter was later conveyed to Sahil," the officer said.

On May 31, Sahil contacted the accused several times through calls and sent him an audio message. Later that day, the two met near MCD Colony where an argument broke out, and Sahil allegedly slapped him, police said.

Feeling humiliated, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sahil multiple times, leading to his death, police said, adding that the accused has no previous criminal record.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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