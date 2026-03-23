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Delhi Police Nab Two Suspects in Student Stabbing Near Ajmeri Gate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 15:10 IST

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Delhi police have arrested two individuals in connection with the stabbing of a student near Ajmeri Gate, highlighting the swift action taken to apprehend the suspects and investigate the crime.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly stabbing a student near Ajmeri Gate in Delhi.
  • The victim, a student at Anglo Arabic School, was attacked after taking an exam at Andhra Education Society.
  • The suspects were apprehended at Old Delhi Railway Station while attempting to flee the city.
  • Police recovered the weapon used in the stabbing, a sharp mechanical tool, near the crime scene.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing prior disputes with the victim as the motive.

Two youngsters, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a student with a sharp-edged weapon after he appeared for an examination near Ajmeri Gate in central Delhi, police said.

The accused, Sufiyan, 19, a resident of Sadar Bazar and a 17-year-old juvenile, were intercepted at Old Delhi Railway Station while they were attempting to flee the city, officials said.

 

"The incident took place when a PCR call regarding a knife assault was received at the IP Estate police station during the evening. The injured, a student of Anglo Arabic School, had gone to appear for an examination at Andhra Education Society," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir said.

He was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in a critical condition. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was taken up immediately.

The police analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations and traced the accused. Following this, they were intercepted at Old Delhi Railway Station while attempting to flee the city, officials said.

Investigation and Confession

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, revealing a history of prior disputes with the victim and that an altercation had taken place earlier in the day, before the examination, police said.

After the exam concluded, the accused allegedly waited near the school gate, confronted the victim and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. One of them held the victim while the other struck him on the head, causing grievous injuries, police said.

The weapon used in the offence, a sharp mechanical tool, was later recovered at the instance of the juvenile from near the crime scene, officials added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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