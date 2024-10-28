News
Delhi: Stopped for modified bike, father-son duo attacks cops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2024 09:15 IST
A police inspector and a constable have been injured after being allegedly attacked by a man and his 24-year-old son in southeast Delhi while initiating action against them for an unlawfully modified motorcycle silencer, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both the accused have been arrested, they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when police personnel stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider as the vehicle was making excess noise.

 

As they attempted to initiate legal action over the matter, an altercation ensued that led to a scuffle, injuring Inspector Narpal Singh and Constable Ramkesh, officials said.

Inspector Narpal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar police station, and his team were on night patrol duty in the area on Saturday.

"Around 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle heading towards Zakir Nagar market from Kabristan Chowk, causing an excessive noise," a senior police officer said.

The SHO instructed the police staff to stop the motorcycle for inspection, he said.

The officer said that during the inspection, it was found that the motorcycle's silencer had been modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and in contravention of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police officer instructed the staff to take legal action against bike rider Asif (24).

Meanwhile, Asif called his father Riyazuddin to the spot who allegedly tried to take the motorcycle with him forcibly.

The officer said that the biker's father asked the police personnel to settle the matter and threatened the SHO with dire consequences.

This led to an altercation followed by a scuffle, during which Riyazuddin allegedly caught hold of the SHO while Asif punched him in the face close to the eyes. The father-son duo also attacked Constable Ramkesh and other police personnel, he said.

However, the police personnel managed to overpower the man and his son.

The injured SHO and constable were taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment and are stated to be stable, he said.

The officer said, "We have registered an FIR against accused Asif and his father for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty."

"Both the accused have been arrested," he added.

