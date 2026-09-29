Delhi slap row: NCR against minister Verma, FIR against AAP MLA Jarnail

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is under scrutiny after a non-cognisable report was filed against him for slapping a man during a road inspection, while AAP MLA Jarnail Singh faces an FIR for obstruction, highlighting political tensions over public works.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media as he visits Tilak Nagar over an alleged altercation involving Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma and Sahib Singh, in New Delhi, September 28, 2026. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma faces a non-cognisable report (NCR) for allegedly slapping Sahib Singh during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has an FIR registered against him for obstructing public servants during the same incident.

The altercation occurred during an inspection of road repair work, with Singh filming and MLA Singh questioning road quality.

Sahib Singh, the man slapped by the minister, has a prior assault case involving an MCD worker from June this year.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with Verma alleging obstruction by AAP workers and Delhi BJP expressing regret while calling Sahib Singh a habitual offender.

The Delhi police filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against PWD minister Parvesh Verma for slapping a 22-year-old man during a road inspection in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said on Monday.

The FIR against Singh was registered on the complaint of a PWD assistant engineer, while the NCR against Verma was filed on a complaint by the man, Sahib Singh, under Section 115 of the BNS pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, they said.

Details Of The Incident And Complaints

DCP (West) Hareshwar Swami said action under relevant sections of law was taken on the complaints of Sahib Singh and the PWD assistant engineer.

"Some other complaints have also been received regarding the incident, which will be taken up during the course of investigation," Swami said.

The incident took place on Sunday during an inspection of road repair work on a stretch of the Outer Ring Road between the Janakpuri District Centre Chowk and the Najafgarh Drain. A video showing Verma slapping Singh circulated widely on social media.

According to the complaint, Singh was recording the inspection when Verma slapped him.

The incident occurred when Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, questioned the quality of a newly laid road surface after pulling out portions of it by hand. Sahib Singh was filming the proceedings when Verma slapped him.

Singh later accused the Delhi government of carrying out substandard road work.

Political Reactions And Allegations

Verma, however, said he would not tolerate what he described as attempts by AAP workers to obstruct government officials from carrying out their duties. He also alleged that Singh was associated with the AAP and had a previous case against him.

The Delhi BJP on Sunday had expressed regret over the incident, even as it alleged that Sahib Singh was a habitual offender.

Background Of Sahib Singh

According to police records, Sahib Singh was an accused in an assault case involving an MCD worker in June this year. He was arrested in the case and subsequently granted bail.

The June 2 incident occurred when the MCD worker was collecting waste. A dispute broke out over garbage being thrown from the second floor of a building into the collection vehicle, according to the complaint filed by the worker.

It alleged that two men arrived on a motorcycle and got involved in an altercation over the vehicle not leaving enough space for them to pass. The worker alleged that the men, along with others from the same house, pulled him out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The handwritten complaint named one of the accused as Sahib and the other as Monu. The injured worker was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where his medico-legal examination was conducted.

An FIR was subsequently registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS, according to police records.

An NCR is recorded when the information relates to a non-cognisable offence. In such cases, the police require the permission of a magistrate to investigate, unlike a cognisable offence where the police can proceed with the investigation as provided under law.