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Smoking Dispute Leads To Fatal Stabbing In Delhi Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 15:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals, including two juveniles, following the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Seelampur after a dispute over smoking in a park on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Six individuals, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.
  • The incident took place on Tuesday night in Central Park after a group objected to the victim, Subhan, smoking.
  • Subhan was stabbed during an altercation and later succumbed to his injuries at GTB Hospital.
  • Police identified and apprehended the accused using CCTV footage and evidence collected during the investigation.

Six people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death following a scuffle over smoking in a park in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation And Arrests In Delhi Stabbing

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, Subhan, was smoking with his friend in Central Park. A group of five to six men allegedly objected to their smoking, leading to an altercation during which Subhan was stabbed, they said.

 

The victim was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. A senior police officer said the accused were identified using CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and evidence collected during the investigation.

The apprehended accused include Aman Khan (21), Afzal Khan and Shoaib Mirza -- aged 18, besides two juveniles aged around 17 years. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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