Delhi SIR: Bimal Jalan, IAF ex-chief Browne among voters issued notices

Discover how prominent figures, including former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan and ex-IAF Chief NAK Browne, are among millions of Delhi voters facing notices for electoral roll discrepancies during the ongoing Special Summary Revision.

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Key Points Prominent figures, including former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan and ex-IAF Chief NAK Browne, have received notices for discrepancies in Delhi's voter list.

Over 33 lakh electors are under scrutiny for unmatched details from the 2002 electoral roll during the Special Summary Revision (SIR).

The Delhi CEO's office clarifies that notices do not mean deletion; voters have until September 30 to submit verification documents.

Other notable individuals like LK Advani, S Jaishankar, and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi are also among those issued notices.

The final electoral roll for Delhi is scheduled to be published on November 4, following the claims and objections process.

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan and Indian Air Force ex-chief NAK Browne fare among prominent voters who have been issued notices over "discrepancies" in their details furnished during the ongoing SIR of voters' list in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The notices are part of the exercise covering more than 97 lakh voters in the draft electoral rolls.

As many as 33.13 lakh electors have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms, with a large number of cases involving voters whose details could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

High-Profile Individuals Under Scrutiny

Browne, who served as Chief of the Air Staff from July 2011 to December 2013, was issued a notice with the reason cited as "unmapped with last SIR", according to the list of voters uploaded by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office.

Jalan, who served as the 20th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was also issued a notice under the "unmapped with last SIR" category, the list showed.

The list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on the Delhi CEO's website and includes several prominent names from politics, the judiciary, bureaucracy, academia and public life.

Among those figuring in the list are senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, former IRS officer Udit Raj and former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody, officials said.

Delhi high court Judge Prateek Jalan, and Tejaswini Bhushan Gavai and Kalpana Das, wives of former Chief Justices of India BR Gavai and DY Chandrachud, respectively, have also been issued notices over discrepancies in their electoral details, according to the list.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, historian Romila Thapar, Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto and senior CPI leader Annie Raja are among other prominent voters whose names figure in the notices, officials said. A large number of the prominent voters issued notices are registered in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, officials said.

Understanding The Notice Process

The CEO's office has clarified that the issuance of a notice does not mean that a voter's name will be deleted from the electoral roll.

The voters concerned have been given an opportunity to respond and furnish documents for verification.

The electoral authorities will examine the facts and documents submitted before deciding on the inclusion of entries in the final electoral roll.

Ongoing Verification And Final Roll Publication

The development comes a day after several other prominent Delhi voters, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, were reported to have figured among those issued SIR notices.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's entry, which had also been flagged during the SIR process, was later validated following verification of the facts and documents furnished by her, with her name cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll, according to her office and election officials.

The claims and objections process is underway, with voters receiving notices required to submit their replies and supporting documents to the electoral registration officers concerned till September 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.