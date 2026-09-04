Delhi sets up 24x7 command centre for BRICS summit

The New Delhi Municipal Council is implementing a robust, round-the-clock operational plan, including an integrated command & control centre and extensive civic preparations, to ensure the seamless hosting of the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

IMAGE: An interstate co-ordination meeting being held at the Delhi police headquarters to strengthen co-operation and co-ordination among various law enforcement agencies ahead of the BRICS summit, New Delhi September 3, 2026 . Photograph: @DelhiPolice/X

Key Points The NDMC established a 24x7 Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at Palika Kendra for the BRICS Summit.

Extensive civic preparations include dividing 41 major roads into 14 circles for daily inspections and prompt issue resolution.

Special sanitation drives, mechanical sweepers, temporary dustbins, and mobile toilets will be deployed from September 9-14.

Enforcement drives will target encroachments, unauthorised hoardings, and illegal parking along VIP routes.

The NDMC coordinates with MEA, Delhi government, and other agencies, urging public participation for a clean city.

With the national capital gearing up to host world leaders for the 18th BRICS Summit later this month, the New Delhi Municipal Council is setting up a round-the-clock command centre to keep the city running smoothly during the high-profile event.

According to an official order issued by NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh, an integrated command & control centre (ICCC) will operate out of Palika Kendra from September 5 to 14 while designated nodal officers will work in shifts to track complaints, monitor civic services, and respond to ground-level issues as they crop up.

India is scheduled to host the 18th international summit of BRICS nations -- comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and some additional countries -- on September 12 to 13, as part of its BRICS chairmanship.

Integrated Command Centre for BRICS Summit

The ICCC aims to streamline civic operations and ensure swift coordination between local civic bodies and key agencies, including the Delhi police, traffic police and CPWD.

To ensure that no civic issue goes unattended, officers from civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, transport, fire safety and other departments will oversee daytime operations.

At night, a dedicated nodal officer from each department will remain stationed at the control room to handle any off-hour emergencies.

All departmental heads and in-charges have been asked to be available round the clock throughout the 10 days from September 5 to 14.

To help the line departments and security agencies coordinate seamlessly, the civic body has activated dedicated 24x7 phone lines at the command centre.

Extensive Civic Preparations for International Guests

In a statement issued last week, NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that as part of its preparations for the BRICS Summit, the municipal council has drawn up a plan under which 41 major roads have been divided into 14 circles, each headed by a nodal officer who will conduct daily inspections and ensure that civic issues are addressed promptly.

He said the council has identified 15 locations for floral boards, nine for flower fountains and 17 roundabouts for special illumination and beautification.

Several other prominent locations have been earmarked for focused cleaning and upkeep, though their details have not been disclosed for security reasons.

Special sanitation arrangements, including additional staff and night-duty teams, will be in place from September 9 to 14.

Mechanical sweepers, scrubbers, manual sweeping teams, temporary dustbins and mobile toilets will be deployed, while stray animals will be removed from key areas.

The civic body will also work with hotels, resident welfare associations and market traders to maintain cleanliness and civic discipline in areas linked to the summit.

Ensuring Public Health and Safety During Summit

NDMC will also repair potholes and footpaths, maintain railings and road signs, remove debris and ensure proper drainage. Public toilets in identified areas will be inspected regularly to keep them functional and clean.

Special enforcement drives will target encroachments, unauthorised hoardings, unregulated street vending, construction activity and illegal parking, particularly along important and VIP movement routes.

The civic body will also deploy ambulances and medical teams at identified locations, inspect food establishments and step up mosquito-control measures.

Drainage arrangements will be strengthened to deal with possible rain and waterlogging during the summit period.

Community Engagement and Inter-Agency Coordination

The council will display BRICS branding on 154 digital screens and around 83 public and common toilet utilities as part of its publicity campaign.