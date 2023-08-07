News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi services bill in RS today; Cong, AAP issue whip to MPs

Delhi services bill in RS today; Cong, AAP issue whip to MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.

This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added.

On Sunday, a reminder was also sent to the party's MPs in Rajya Sabha.

 

"Be present positively in Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line whip in this regard has already been issued," the reminder said.

The AAP also issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

In May, the Centre had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that effectively nullified a Supreme Court judgment that handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move corresponding bill for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will make all-out efforts to thwart the government's move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with BJD and YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the bill.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Upper House, and the Biju Janata Dal and the YSRCP have also announced their support to the bill.

It is also likely to be backed by nominated members and some Independents in the 238-member strong House.

The 26-bloc INDIA alliance of opposition parties is hoping to thwart the bill in the House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJD to oppose no-trust vote, back Delhi services bill
BJD to oppose no-trust vote, back Delhi services bill
Delhi services bill: Why Oppn is arranging ambulances
Delhi services bill: Why Oppn is arranging ambulances
Delhi ordinance will pass in Parliament: BJP sources
Delhi ordinance will pass in Parliament: BJP sources
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon
SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
PIX: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
PIX: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi Bill drops few provisions restricting the state

Delhi Bill drops few provisions restricting the state

Delhi bill: Tharoor says coercive federalism prevails

Delhi bill: Tharoor says coercive federalism prevails

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances