Delhi: Security personnel told to exercise restraint

Delhi Police is gearing up for a significant protest on Saturday, expecting 7,000 participants, and has issued strict directives for personnel to maintain law and order with restraint while detaining unauthorised gatherings.

IMAGE: Heavy security deployed at Noida-Delhi border ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Delhi Police anticipates approximately 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday.

Personnel have been directed to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally during the planned demonstration.

Unauthorised gatherings will not be permitted, and individuals participating in such protests will be detained and shifted to designated centres.

Police clarified that no application seeking permission to hold a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan has been received so far.

The preparations are in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said.

Police Directives For Protesters

During a briefing ahead of the planned demonstration, police personnel were instructed not to react to any provocative acts by protesters and to maintain calm throughout the operation, they said.

Sources said Delhi Police has made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be allowed. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to participate in the protest and shift them to designated detention centres.

Action may also be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or create a confrontation, depending on the circumstances, they said.

On the possibility of shifting the protesters to Ramlila Maidan, police clarified that no application seeking permission to hold a demonstration there has been received so far.

A formal application will have to be submitted before the authorities concerned to take a decision on the matter.

Senior officers have also directed police personnel to ensure that the entire force functions in a disciplined and professional manner.

Senior police officers will remain present at the spot and take necessary decisions depending on the situation.

This comes in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order condition in several parts of the national capital.