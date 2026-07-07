Delhi scooter rider killed in Mercedes hit-and-run; driver held after 2 days

According to the police, a crucial breakthrough came after a PCR caller informed them that a Mercedes car bearing a Haryana registration number had hit the scooter and sped away from the spot.

IMAGE: The Mercedes car that reportedly mowed down a scooter rider in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a hit-and-run case, a scooter rider was killed after being struck by a Mercedes car in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Tuesday.

Key Points The driver of the luxury car was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the accident that took place on July 5 near the foot overbridge at the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand.

According to the police, a crucial breakthrough came after a PCR caller informed them that a Mercedes car bearing a Haryana registration number had hit the scooter and sped away from the spot.

The police said the Mercedes involved in the accident has been seized and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

The driver of the luxury car was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the accident that took place on July 5 near the foot overbridge at the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri. He was on his way to work when the accident took place early in the morning.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found the scooter rider critically injured.

"He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a police officer said.

According to the police, a crucial breakthrough came after a PCR caller informed them that a Mercedes car bearing a Haryana registration number had hit the scooter and sped away from the spot.

"The vehicle was traced, and a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act was served on its registered owner. The owner disclosed that Ansh Pratap Singh was driving the car at the time of the accident," the officer said. Based on the investigation, Singh was identified as the accused and arrested.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said the Mercedes involved in the accident has been seized and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

For Deepak's family, however, the arrest has done little to lessen the pain of losing the man who was the sole earning member of the household.

His wife, Geeta, recalled that July 5 had begun like any other day.

"I cooked food for him before he left for work. I was sleeping with my two-year-old daughter while my son was in another room studying," she told PTI.

She said she received several phone calls but could not answer them.

"Later, my son received a call from the police. They informed us about the accident and asked us to reach the police station," she said.

Geeta said Deepak worked for a tiles company and had left home for his office that morning at 6 am.

"My husband was riding at a normal speed. He never used to drive fast. The speeding luxury car rammed him, left him bleeding on the road and fled the scene," she said, struggling to hold back tears.

She said she later learnt that the driver had been arrested but insisted that the authorities ensure he is punished.

"I got to know that the driver has been arrested, but police must ensure strict action against him," she said.

According to Geeta, Deepak's death has left the family without any financial support.

"He was the sole breadwinner of our family. He was taking care of our 18-year-old son and our two-year-old daughter," she said.

Overcome with grief, Geeta said she fainted after receiving news of her husband's death.

"I fainted when I got to know that he had died," she added.

Breaking down repeatedly during the conversation, she appealed to the government for assistance.

"Now where will I go? I have lost all hope. I would like to request the government to take care of my family members," she said.

Neighbours described Deepak as a hardworking and caring man devoted to his family. Kishor Kumar, who lives in the neighbourhood, said Deepak was known for helping others and worked tirelessly to provide for his children.

"He was a very helpful man and took good care of his family. He loved both his son and daughter and always worked hard for them," Kumar said.

He said Deepak had left home for work as usual when the fatal accident occurred.

"We got to know that a Mercedes car hit him and fled immediately after the accident. Had the driver taken Deepak to a nearby hospital instead of running away, his life could have been saved," Kumar alleged.

Demanding exemplary punishment for the accused, he said the family now faces an uncertain future.

"We demand strict punishment for the accused. Now his wife has to raise two children alone. How will she manage everything?" Kumar asked.