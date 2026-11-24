A shocking road rage incident in west Delhi's Hari Nagar saw a 26-year-old labourer brutally attacked with a sword by a Mahindra Thar SUV driver following a dispute over vehicle passage, prompting a police investigation into attempted murder.

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Key Points A 26-year-old labourer was attacked with a sword by a Mahindra Thar SUV driver in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 22 and 23, stemming from an argument over giving way to the SUV.

The victim, Pankaj, intervened in a dispute between the SUV driver and a truck driver, leading to the attack.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder based on the victim's complaint and are working to apprehend the identified accused.

The incident highlights a series of serious road rage cases in Delhi this year, some of which have turned fatal.

A 26-year-old labourer was allegedly attacked with a sword by a Mahindra Thar SUV driver following an altercation over giving way to the vehicle in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of November 22 and 23 near Jheel Wala Park, where three labourers were unloading pipes from a truck engaged in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work, they said.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the Thar driver and the truck driver around midnight over giving passage to the SUV.

Escalation And Attack

"The altercation escalated when one of the labourers, identified as Pankaj, a resident of Tihar village, intervened in the matter," a senior police officer said.

The SUV driver allegedly took out a sword and attacked Pankaj, leaving him seriously injured, the officer said.

The victim has alleged that the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police Investigation Underway

A PCR call regarding the assault was received at Hari Nagar police station at around 3.16 am on November 23, following which police personnel initiated an inquiry into the incident.

"During the investigation, police learnt that the victim had intervened after a dispute erupted between the two drivers over the passage of the Thar while the labourers were unloading pipes from the truck," the officer added.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, police have registered a case of attempt to murder at Hari Nagar police station, the officer said.

The police have identified the accused and efforts are underway to take further legal action against him.

Rising Road Rage Incidents In Delhi

Delhi has witnessed several serious road rage incidents this year, some of which have turned fatal. In February, a software engineer allegedly attacked two men with a knife following a dispute over parking and passage in Aya Nagar. One of the victims died in the incident.

In another incident in April, two men allegedly stabbed a motorcyclist to death following an altercation in Ashok Vihar. In June, a car driver allegedly attacked a motorcyclist with a small axe in Seemapuri after a dispute over giving way, leaving him seriously injured.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the assault and ascertain other details related to the incident.