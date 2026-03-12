HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharukh Pathan, Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots, Denied Bail

Sharukh Pathan, Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots, Denied Bail

Source: PTI
March 12, 2026 16:10 IST

Sharukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots for allegedly pointing a gun at a constable, has been denied bail by a Delhi court, prolonging his stay in Tihar Jail.

Key Points

  • Sharukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a constable during the 2020 Delhi riots, has been denied bail by a Delhi court.
  • The court rejected Pathan's bail application, which was based on the amount of time he has already spent in custody.
  • Pathan faces charges in two cases related to the riots, including attempted murder and pointing a gun at a police officer.
  • Pathan was arrested in March 2020 in connection with the violent clashes that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Sharukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a constable during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the regular bail application filed by Pathan on the ground of custody undergone, which was dismissed.

 

Detailed order is awaited.

Pathan, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is accused in two cases related to the riots, including pointing a gun at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya and being involved in a plot to murder a man named Rohit Shukla.

Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in connection with violent clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and scores injured.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, was registered in the case.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

