Sharukh Pathan, Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots, Denied Bail

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Sharukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a constable during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the regular bail application filed by Pathan on the ground of custody undergone, which was dismissed.

Detailed order is awaited.

Pathan, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is accused in two cases related to the riots, including pointing a gun at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya and being involved in a plot to murder a man named Rohit Shukla.

Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in connection with violent clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and scores injured.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, was registered in the case.