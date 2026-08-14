Where the 1857 mutiny left its mark on the road to independence

Delhi's Ridge is a silent yet crucial battleground during the 1857 mutiny, where strategic British positions and sites like the Flagstaff Tower and Hindu Rao's house shaped the course of the uprising.

IMAGE: The Kamla Nehru Ridge or Delhi's Ridge is a key site from the 1857 revolution that sits near the Delhi University . Photograph: delhibiodiversityparks.org/kn-ridge

Key Points Delhi's Ridge was a crucial strategic location for the British during the 1857 mutiny, providing high ground and military positions to hold and retake the city.

Key historical sites on the Ridge, such as the Flagstaff Tower, Chauburji Mosque, Hindu Rao's house, and Pir Ghaib, served various military functions during the conflict.

The Khooni Jheel, a water-filled depression, is associated with local lore of the intense violence during the 1857 fighting, with stories of the water turning red.

The Mutiny Memorial, built in 1863, commemorates the British officers and soldiers who died during the 1857 conflict on the Ridge.

Beyond its military history, the Ridge also holds significant ecological importance, though its flora was altered by the British introducing fast-growing invasive species for quick greenery.

As Independence Day brings stories of struggle and resistance into focus, the quiet slopes of Delhi's Ridge remind of the 1857 Revolt, when a stretch of Delhi became a crucial ground in the fight against British rule.

Today, the Kamla Nehru Ridge and the northern ridge lie in the middle of a growing city.

But during the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, its high ground and military positions made it crucial to the British effort to hold and eventually retake Delhi, historian Swapna Liddle said.

Strategic Importance During the Revolt

The story of that importance is scattered across the Ridge, in its towers, old military positions, historic buildings and even a water-filled depression remembered in local lore.

"The Flagstaff Tower stood at one of the highest points of the Ridge and was an important British position. The East India Company flag was unfurled there in the morning and lowered in the evening, while the tower was also used as a signal point for telegraph communications," Liddle told PTI.

She added that the northern Ridge was around the British cantonment area that is now Delhi University.

Its elevation gave the British an important tactical position during the fighting. The Chauburji Mosque, named for its four domes, was another part of this military landscape.

It was used as a battery during the fighting, while the largely barren character of the Ridge gave the British an open field of view, Liddle said.

Hindu Rao's house was another important British position during the fighting, she said. Hindu Rao was a Maratha nobleman and the brother-in-law of Maharaja Daulat Rao Scindia of Gwalior.

His house on the Ridge later became the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Further along the Ridge stands Pir Ghaib, a structure dating to the time of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. It is believed to have been built as an observatory, while the British later used it as their command headquarters during the 1857 fighting, historian Sohail Hashmi said.

"Firoz Tughlaq had built this as an observatory. The British used that building as their command headquarters," he said.

Echoes of Conflict and Ecological Changes

The Ridge also has Khooni Jheel, a depression in the ground where water collected and which became associated with the violence of 1857.

Local lore holds that the fighting was so bloody that the water turned red, Liddle said.

The Mutiny Memorial, built in 1863, is another reminder of the fighting. It commemorates officers and soldiers of the Delhi Field Force who were killed or died of wounds during the 1857 conflict, the historians shared.

The Ridge's importance, however, goes beyond its military history. Ekta Khurana, ecologist and scientist in charge of the Kamla Nehru Ridge, said the area has immense ecological importance, with rich flora and fauna and indigenous plants such as punarnava and vasaka, which have traditionally been used in ayurveda.

The character of the Ridge also changed during the later development of Delhi under British rule. After establishing homes in Civil Lines, the British wanted greenery around their settlements and introduced fast-growing species, Khurana said.

"Invasive plants take very little time to grow and have a very strong reproductive capacity," she said. Such plants were also used to stabilise sandy areas and sand dunes, Khurana said. The planting was aimed at creating greenery quickly around the British settlements.

"They wanted instant green in a few months," she said, adding that the aim was to make the surroundings look more "sophisticated and posh".

The Uprising and Its Aftermath

The Ridge's connection with the Revolt of 1857 goes back to May 1857, when the uprising that began in Meerut reached Delhi on May 11. Rebel sepoys entered Shahjahanabad, the walled city of Delhi, and sought the support of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

As fighting spread through the city, British officers, soldiers and their families who escaped the violence moved towards the Ridge, where British forces were already stationed, Hashmi said.

"The Ridge was strategically very important for the British to assault the city. Initially, it provided a place of refuge for those escaping the city because there was already a British force there and they could be protected," Hashmi said.

The British position was strengthened after reinforcements arrived from Punjab and other areas, and the Ridge became the base from which the assault on Delhi was mounted, Hashmi said.

The Battle of Badli-ki-Serai on June 8 was an important stage in the fighting, with British forces defeating the rebel forces and consolidating their position on the Ridge, Liddle said.

"After Badli-ki-Serai, there were continuous fights," she said.

The fighting continued until British forces eventually entered Delhi through Kashmiri Gate in September. The guns have long fallen silent, but the Ridge still carries the memory of that struggle.

Its Flagstaff Tower, old batteries, Hindu Rao's house, Pir Ghayab, Mutiny Memorial and Khooni Jheel each hold a different fragment of the story of 1857, while the trees around them tell the story of a landscape that has continued to change with Delhi.