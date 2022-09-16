Delhi restaurant offers special '56-inch Modi thali' for PM's birthday

A Delhi-based restaurant is all set to launch a 'thali' dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17.

Ardor 2.0 restaurant, located in Connaught Place, New Delhi, will be presenting the big-sized ‘thali’ with 56 items in both veg and non-veg categories.

The owner of Ardor 2.0 restaurant Sumit Kalara told ANI, "I respect PM Modiji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to gift something unique on his birthday, so we decided to launch this grand ‘thali’ that we have named it the '56-inch Modi Ji thali’. We want to gift him this ‘thali’ and want him to come here and eat. But due to security reasons we can't do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot.”

The special ‘thali’ will also provide the customers a chance to win prizes.

"Yes, we decided to keep some rewards with this ‘thali’. If either of a couple finishes this ‘thali’ in 40 minutes we will give them a Rs 8.5 lakh reward. Also, among those who visit us between September 17 and 26 and eat this ‘thali’, a lucky winner or couple will win a trip to Kedarnath, because it is one of the favourite destinations of PM Modi Ji," added Kalara.