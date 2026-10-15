Delhi Ramlila adds 30-foot 'cockroach' to Ravan's army this Dussehra

Discover how a Delhi Ramlila committee is incorporating a 30-foot "cockroach" effigy into its celebrations this year, symbolising cleanliness and the victory of good over evil, amidst ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party.

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath set ablaze during 'Ravan Dahan' at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort ground, in New Delhi, October 2, 2025. Photograph: Sumit Pal/ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will be burnt at a Ramlila in Delhi this year, alongside traditional effigies.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee in Pitampura states the effigy represents "filth and dirt" as part of "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" initiatives.

BJP MLA Ashok Goel, committee president, clarified the decision is not politically motivated, aiming to reinforce messages of good over evil and cleanliness.

The "cockroach" will also be part of Ravan's army in the Ramlila.

This unique effigy appears amidst ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital, who previously forced a minister's resignation and are now demanding the CEC's resignation.

A 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila in the national capital this year.

Symbolising Cleanliness And Good Over Evil

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated.

Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness, he said.

The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In June and July, the group sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Pradhan to resign as minister.

The CJP has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The protests in Delhi led to the detention of many activists, students, and journalists.