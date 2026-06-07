Innova Rams Tempo On Delhi Flyover, One Dead, Five Injured

A tragic early morning accident on Delhi's Rajokari flyover has left one woman dead and five others, including children, injured, with police apprehending the Innova driver on suspicion of drunk driving.

Key Points A 47-year-old woman died and five others, including three children, were injured in a collision on Delhi's Rajokari flyover.

A Toyota Innova allegedly rammed into a tempo, causing it to overturn, while the tempo occupants were travelling to a temple in Gurugram.

The Innova driver was apprehended at the scene and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or an intoxicating substance.

Police have registered a case and are conducting a full investigation, including forensic examination, with further legal action pending medical findings.

A 47-year-old woman was killed and five others, including three children, were injured after a Toyota Innova allegedly rammed into a tempo from behind on the Rajokari flyover in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.20 am on the carriageway towards Gurugram. A PCR call regarding the incident was received shortly after the crash, and local police rushed to the spot, they said.

During preliminary enquiry, police found that the Innova allegedly hit the tempo from behind, causing the three-wheeler to overturn on the flyover.

Fatal Accident Details And Victims

The occupants of the tempo were residents of Seelampur in northeast Delhi and were travelling to a temple in Gurugram when the accident took place, officials said.

The woman who died was identified as Kripa Devi (47), who succumbed to her injuries at the spot, they said. Five other occupants of the tempo sustained injuries and were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital through CATS ambulances. They were identified as Vansh (8), Savitri Devi (60), Naina (34), Naksh (14) and Ishan (2). The condition of the injured was not immediately known. Police said the tempo driver also sustained minor injuries in the accident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), it received information about the accident at 4.35 am and dispatched a team to the location. However, by the time firefighters reached the spot, PCR personnel had already shifted the injured to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Investigation And Suspect Apprehension

A senior police officer said crime and forensic teams were called to the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The teams inspected the accident site, documented evidence and collected samples as part of the investigation.

The alleged driver of the Innova involved in the accident was found present at the spot and was apprehended by police. "During initial assessment, the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or some intoxicating substance," an officer said.

The suspect underwent a medical examination, and further legal proceedings are being carried out based on the findings, police said. A case has been registered, and investigators are examining all aspects of the incident, including the sequence of events leading to the collision. Police said further action would be taken in accordance with law after completion of the investigation.