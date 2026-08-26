Court rejects Delhi Race Club's plea for stay on eviction order

A Delhi court has dismissed the Delhi Race Club's plea for an interim stay on an eviction order, asserting that the club failed to establish a prima facie case and did not renew its lease after 1994, upholding the central government's decision.

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Key Points A Delhi court dismissed the Delhi Race Club's plea for an interim stay on an eviction order, stating the club failed to make a prima facie case.

The court noted that the central government did not issue any document to renew the club's lease after 1994.

Despite multiple opportunities, the club did not file a reply or present its case before the Estate Officer, leading to the eviction order.

The court clarified that mere payment of rent after a lease expires does not constitute a renewal.

The club's argument of natural justice violation was rejected as documents were provided to its secretary.

A court in New Delhi has dismissed a plea moved by the Delhi Race Club for an interim stay on an eviction order issued by the central government earlier this month, observing that the club failed to make a prima facie case in their favour.

The club had filed the plea against the eviction order passed by the Estate Officer on August 11 this year under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Court's Rationale for Dismissal

The court, in an order passed on Tuesday, said that the Centre did not issue any document to renew the club's lease after 1994 and, despite various opportunities, the club did not file any reply or put forth any plea before the Estate Officer, after which the officer passed the order of eviction based on the material placed before it by the Centre.

"I am of the considered view that appellant (club) has failed to make a prima facie case for stay of the impugned orderâ€¦ Accordingly, the application filed for interim stay is dismissed," principal district and sessions judge Pitamber Dutt said.

Opportunities Provided to the Club

The judge said that the club was granted ample opportunity to file its reply before the Estate Officer.

He said, "Perusal of the record of the Estate Officer clearly shows that the Estate Officer had afforded more than sufficient opportunities to the appellant, but they did not submit their reply and evidence."

"The appellant failed to submit any reply, due to which the Estate Officer was constrained to close their right and reserved the matter for orders."

Lease Expiry and Rent Payment

The court underlined that the Centre did not issue any document to renew the club's lease after 1994.

It said, "The appellant has contended that they have been making the payment of the rent without any default; therefore, they cannot be termed as unauthorised occupant."

"It is well settled law that mere payment of rent after the expiration of the terms of the lease deed cannot be construed as renewal of the lease which has already expired."

Rejection of Natural Justice Argument

The club argued that the eviction proceedings violated the principles of natural justice, claiming they were not provided with a copy of the government's complaint.

The court, however, rejected the argument, noting that the Estate Officer had specifically mentioned providing the documents to the club's secretary, who had even signed the order sheets.

It said that the Centre initiated proceedings before the Estate Officer, who issued a show cause notice, pursuant to which the club appeared and sought various opportunities to file a reply.

But, despite various opportunities, the court noted, the club did not file any reply or put forth any plea before the Estate Officer, and so the officer passed the order of eviction based on the material placed before it by the Centre.

The court has posted the matter on September 26 for the final disposal of the main appeal.