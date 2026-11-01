Delhi Property Dealer Held For Rs 47 Lakh Flat Scam

Discover how a property dealer in northeast Delhi was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 47 lakh in a flat sale, revealing his extensive criminal history.

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Key Points A property dealer named Anees was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 47 lakh.

The fraud involved promising to sell a flat in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad.

Anees is reportedly involved in 14 other criminal cases, including murder, cheating, and theft.

A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him in the 2025 case.

Police are examining the contents of a recovered mobile phone to establish the alleged fraud.

A property dealer was arrested for cheating a man of Rs 47 lakh on the pretext of selling him a flat in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Reveals Extensive Criminal History

Anees, 38, was arrested from Kardampuri on Wednesday following an investigation into a complaint filed by 53-year-old Ahmad Ali Khan, an officer said.

According to the complaint, Anees allegedly induced the victim to pay Rs 47 lakh on the pretext of selling him a flat. A case was registered at Jafrabad police station on October 15.

During the investigation, police recovered a mobile phone from the accused. Its contents are being examined to establish the alleged fraud and identify other people involved in the racket.

Police said he was also allegedly involved in another case in which he staged a firing incident targeting himself and his office to evade payments owed to his customers.

"The accused is involved in 14 criminal cases related to murder, cheating, theft and the Arms Act, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him in the 2025 case," the officer said.