Home  » News » Delhi Property Dealer Held For Rs 47 Lakh Flat Scam

Delhi Property Dealer Held For Rs 47 Lakh Flat Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 15:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Discover how a property dealer in northeast Delhi was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 47 lakh in a flat sale, revealing his extensive criminal history.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A property dealer named Anees was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 47 lakh.
  • The fraud involved promising to sell a flat in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad.
  • Anees is reportedly involved in 14 other criminal cases, including murder, cheating, and theft.
  • A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him in the 2025 case.
  • Police are examining the contents of a recovered mobile phone to establish the alleged fraud.

A property dealer was arrested for cheating a man of Rs 47 lakh on the pretext of selling him a flat in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Reveals Extensive Criminal History

Anees, 38, was arrested from Kardampuri on Wednesday following an investigation into a complaint filed by 53-year-old Ahmad Ali Khan, an officer said.

 

According to the complaint, Anees allegedly induced the victim to pay Rs 47 lakh on the pretext of selling him a flat. A case was registered at Jafrabad police station on October 15.

During the investigation, police recovered a mobile phone from the accused. Its contents are being examined to establish the alleged fraud and identify other people involved in the racket.

Police said he was also allegedly involved in another case in which he staged a firing incident targeting himself and his office to evade payments owed to his customers.

"The accused is involved in 14 criminal cases related to murder, cheating, theft and the Arms Act, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him in the 2025 case," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

property dealer arrestdelhi fraud casejafrabad cheatinganees arrestedrs 47 lakh scam

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

How A Man Cheated Garment Trader Of Rs 2 Lakh

How A Man Cheated Garment Trader Of Rs 2 Lakh

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily